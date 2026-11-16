Bhiwandi: Locals Avert Major Mishap By Removing Gas Cylinders During Warehouse Fire Near Sahil Hotel | VIDEO

Two fire engines brought the Dhobi Talab warehouse blaze under control after residents helped remove potentially hazardous materials | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 16, 2026: A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-two-storey building near Sahil Hotel in the Dhobi Talab area of Bhiwandi on Monday, triggering panic among residents in the area. The blaze reportedly intensified within minutes, sending thick smoke into the surroundings and forcing people living in nearby houses to rush out to safety.

According to preliminary information, the godown was being used to store scrap material and other goods. As the fire spread, local residents displayed prompt presence of mind and rushed to assist in the emergency response.

They managed to remove gas cylinders and electrical equipment, including charging-related devices, from the warehouse before the fire could reach them. Their timely intervention is believed to have prevented a potentially serious incident.

Bhiwandi: Locals Avert Major Mishap By Removing Gas Cylinders During Warehouse Fire Near Sahil Hotel #Bhiwandi #DhobiTalab #BhiwandiFire #FireIncident #FireSafety #BhiwandiNizampurMunicipalCorporation #BhoiwadaPolice #MaharashtraNews @AzmiJourno https://t.co/EuwKuWctFA — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 16, 2026

Two Fire Engines Bring Blaze Under Control

Following information about the blaze, two fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched an operation to contain the flames and brought the fire under control after considerable efforts.

Personnel from Bhiwandi city's Bhoiwada Police Station also reached the spot and monitored the situation to prevent any further untoward incident.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident at the time of filing this report. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, while the authorities are assessing the extent of damage to the goods stored inside the warehouse.

Around 25 Fire Incidents In A Week

Meanwhile, the increasing number of fire incidents has become a growing concern for the city's fire department. According to fire brigade officials, Bhiwandi has witnessed around 25 fire incidents over the past week alone.

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The incidents have raised concerns about fire safety, particularly in buildings and warehouses storing combustible materials. Officials are expected to ascertain the cause of Monday's blaze as part of the investigation.

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