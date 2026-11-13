Bhiwandi Car Fire: Unidentified Man Suspected Of Setting Parked WagonR Ablaze Near Fish Chowk; CCTV Footage Captures Act

A parked WagonR was extensively gutted in a suspected arson incident near Fish Chowk in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 13, 2026: In a suspected case of deliberate arson, an unidentified man allegedly set a parked Maruti Suzuki WagonR on fire in the busy Teen Batti Market area of Bhiwandi in the early hours of Friday, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The incident took place near Fish Chowk, where the car had been parked along the roadside. The vehicle was severely gutted, leaving its owner with losses estimated at several lakh rupees. Bhiwandi City Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and launched a search based on CCTV footage.

#WATCH | #Bhiwandi Car Fire: Unidentified Man Suspected Of Setting Parked WagonR Ablaze, CCTV Footage Captures Act Reported by @AzmiJourno #BhiwandiNews #Maharashtra https://t.co/3vMLLBRwvn — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 13, 2026

According to the complaint filed with the police, Naushad Mohammed Alam Ansari, a resident of Three Batti Market, had parked his Maruti Suzuki WagonR (MH 04 LH 7148) outside Fish Chowk at around 10 pm on November 12 before returning home.

At approximately 4.45 am on November 13, he received a phone call informing him that his car had caught fire. He immediately rushed to the spot but found the vehicle already extensively damaged by the blaze.

Engine And CNG Kit Among Parts Gutted

Firefighters were called to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. However, by then, several crucial components of the vehicle had been destroyed.

These included the seats, electrical wiring, meter, indicators, engine, silencer and CNG kit. The extensive damage has left the vehicle in a severely burnt condition, resulting in substantial financial loss to the owner.

CCTV Footage Shows Suspect

Following the incident, Ansari examined CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area. According to his complaint, the footage captured a suspicious man wearing a blue T-shirt and red trousers, with a white cloth tied around his head.

The vehicle owner has alleged that the man seen in the footage was responsible for setting the car on fire. However, the suspect's identity and the motive behind the incident are yet to be established.

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Bhiwandi City Police have registered an offence against an unidentified person under Sections 326(f) and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Yadav Rao Dhole is investigating the case. Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and ascertain the circumstances behind the suspected arson.

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