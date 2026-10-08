Bhiwandi: Live Rat Allegedly Spotted Swimming In Gulab Jamuns, FDA Issues Stop-Business Notice | VIDEO

FDA officials inspected a Bhiwandi sweet shop after a viral video purportedly showed a rat inside a vessel containing gulab jamuns | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 7, 2026: A video purportedly showing a live rat swimming in a vessel filled with gulab jamuns at a sweet shop on Shanti Nagar Road, Bhiwandi, has triggered outrage among residents and prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate action against the establishment.

The shop, identified as Harish Gulab Jamun, is located near Salahuddin Ayyubi School on Shanti Nagar Road in Bhiwandi. Following the circulation of the video on social media, the FDA inspected the premises on Wednesday, collected a sample of gulab jamuns for laboratory testing and carried out a panchnama.

The action was conducted by Food Safety Officer (FSO) Praveen Shinde, who visited the shop along with the FDA team to inspect the premises and assess the food safety conditions. During the inspection, the team also checked the documents required for running a food business.

Live Rat Spotted Swimming In Gulab Jamuns, FDA Acts; Bhiwandi Shop Served stop Bussines Notice #Bhiwandi #FDA #FoodSafety #GulabJamun #HarishGulabJamun #FoodInspection #RatInFood #Maharashtra #FoodAdulteration @AzmiJourno https://t.co/mzjthibv34 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 7, 2026

Video Sparks Outrage

The video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a live rat moving and swimming inside a large vessel containing gulab jamuns. The footage quickly spread across Bhiwandi, triggering concern and anger among residents over the hygiene and safety standards being followed at the establishment.

Following the video's circulation, local residents reportedly reached the shop and got it closed. They demanded that the establishment should remain shut until the food safety authorities complete their inspection. The outlet remained closed on Tuesday.

The FDA team subsequently visited the premises on Wednesday and conducted a detailed inspection. A sample of the gulab jamuns was collected and the process of sending it for laboratory examination was initiated. Officials also prepared a panchnama at the spot.

Registration Certificate Missing

During the inspection, the FDA team reportedly found that the Food Business Operator (FBO) did not have the required food business registration certificate. Taking note of the regulatory lapse, the department issued a notice directing the establishment to stop its food business.

Further action will depend on the outcome of the sample analysis and the findings of the food safety authorities. The department is expected to proceed as per the applicable food safety regulations.

Questions Over Other Outlets

The incident has also raised questions about hygiene and food safety practices at other outlets operating under the Harish Gulab Jamun name. According to information available, the brand has around 11 outlets across Bhiwandi city and rural areas.

However, the circumstances surrounding the viral video remain unclear. It has not yet been independently established when the video was recorded or how the rat allegedly entered the vessel containing the sweets. The FDA's inspection and laboratory examination are expected to help establish the facts.

Owner Says CCTV Will Clarify Matter

Shop owner Harish Sahu had earlier confirmed that the outlet shown in the viral video was his establishment. However, he said he was unaware of when the video had been recorded and under what circumstances the rat had allegedly entered the vessel.

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Sahu said the circumstances would become clear after examining the CCTV footage installed at the shop. The footage could help establish when the incident occurred and provide clarity on how the rat allegedly came into contact with the sweets.

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