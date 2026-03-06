Bhiwandi Launches Chhatrapati Shivaji Samadhan Shivir To Resolve Citizen Revenue Grievances Quickly And Digitally |

Bhiwandi: In an effort to provide quick solutions to revenue-related issues faced by citizens and farmers, the Bhiwandi Tehsildar Office has launched the “Chhatrapati Shivaji Samadhan Shivir Campaign (Phase-1)” across various revenue circles from March to May. The initiative aims to ensure faster grievance redressal, promote digital services, and provide several government services to citizens in a single day.

According to Tehsildar Abhijeet Khole, the campaign has been initiated to address day-to-day queries related to the revenue department and to create awareness about the latest provisions under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. The drive will be conducted at the revenue circle level and will focus on ensuring maximum use of digital services while implementing a “Single Day Service Delivery” system for citizens.

As per the schedule, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Samadhan Shivir will be held at multiple locations across the Bhiwandi taluka. The first camp will take place on March 7 at the Police Complex under the Bhiwandi revenue circle.

This will be followed by camps on March 9 at the Gram Panchayat Office in Anjurgaon, March 14 at the Gram Panchayat Office in Dapode under Upper Bhiwandi circle, and March 16 at the Dnyaneshwar Mauli Temple in Ambadi.

Further camps will be organized on April 10 at B.B. Patil High School in Padgha, April 17 at the Gram Panchayat Office in Karivali under the Kharbav circle, May 8 at the Circle Officer Office in Mithpada, Shelar, and the final camp on May 15 at the Gram Panchayat Office in Dohale under the Rahur circle.

During these camps, citizens will be able to resolve several pending revenue matters. These include correction of errors in 7/12 extracts, disposal of pending mutation entries, and distribution of digitally signed 7/12 and 8-A land records.

The administration will also issue income, domicile, caste, and non-creamy layer certificates, while providing guidance regarding Non-Agricultural (NA) permissions and other land-related procedures.

Apart from this, beneficiaries will receive information about social welfare schemes, the Sanad process and assistance with documentation.

The camps will also address cases related to illegal land fragmentation, distribution of housing pattas, and applications for e-land measurement.

Farmers will also receive assistance for AgriStack registration and PM-Kisan enrollment while officials will prepare deficiency reports related to land acquisition and non-agricultural permissions to update village records accordingly.

Tehsildar Abhijeet Khole has appealed to farmers and citizens across the Bhiwandi region to actively participate in the camps and take maximum benefit of the services being provided.

