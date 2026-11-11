Bhiwandi: Khoni Village's 50-Year-Old Balipratipada Ritual Offers ₹25,000 Prize To Anyone Who Uproots Ambadi Plant |

Bhiwandi: While Balipratipada marks the celebration of King Bali's legendary strength and the beginning of the traditional New Year, a unique ritual in Khoni village of Bhiwandi taluka has been drawing attention for nearly five decades. As part of the tradition, the Baliram Patil family plants and worships an Ambadi (roselle) plant in the courtyard of their home, which reportedly remains firmly rooted even when four to five people join forces to pull it out.

The ritual begins before sunrise on Balipratipada, the day after Diwali's Lakshmi Puja. A five to seven-foot-tall Ambadi plant is brought from the fields and planted in the family's courtyard after traditional prayers and worship. Once the rituals are completed, villagers, particularly young men, take turns attempting to uproot it. Despite repeated attempts and collective strength, the plant has remained firmly in place, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the annual celebration.

According to local belief, King Bali's immense power gathers in the netherworld (Patal Lok) on Balipratipada, and the firmly rooted Ambadi plant symbolises that divine strength. The ritual is rooted in the legend of the benevolent and powerful King Mahabali, whose devotion to his word is central to Hindu mythology.

According to the legend, Lord Vishnu appeared before King Bali in the form of Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, and asked for three paces of land. After Bali agreed, Vamana assumed a gigantic form and covered the Earth with his first step and the heavens with the second. With no space left for the third, Bali offered his own head. Vishnu placed his foot on it and sent him to Patal Lok. The legend also holds that Bali was granted a boon that his power and generosity would be remembered and worshipped.

In Khoni, Baliram Patil has been keeping this tradition alive for the past 50 years following in the footsteps of his father and uncle, who practised the ritual before him. The annual event has become a source of excitement for local youngsters, who eagerly participate in the challenge.

Adding to the enthusiasm, the village's youth group has announced a cash prize of ₹25,000 for anyone who manages to uproot the plant. However, the challenge remains unbeaten so far.

Even in an age of scientific advancement, the unusual ritual continues to fascinate villagers and visitors alike. Every year, Balipratipada brings the community together in Khoni, where faith, folklore and a decades-old family tradition converge around a seemingly unyielding plant.

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