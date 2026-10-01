Bhiwandi: Goats Tied Under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover At Vanjarpatti Naka Raise Questions Over Beautification Site’s Use

Goats seen beneath the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka have triggered concerns over the use and maintenance of the beautified public space | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 1, 2026: Goats being tied beneath the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka at a spot earmarked for beautification have raised questions over the upkeep and use of public spaces in the city.

Local residents have sought action from the civic administration, alleging that the site is being used for purposes other than those for which it was developed.

The space beneath the flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka was developed as part of beautification efforts aimed at making the area cleaner, more organised and visually appealing. However, goats were recently seen tied at the site, prompting concerns among residents over sanitation and the maintenance of the beautified area.

Residents Raise Concerns

According to local residents, some shopkeepers in the vicinity are allegedly using the public space to keep goats. They have raised concerns that the presence of animals could affect cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

They have also questioned whether adequate monitoring is being carried out to ensure that the space remains free from encroachment and unauthorised private use.

Residents said civic authorities spend public money on beautification projects, but the purpose of such initiatives is undermined if the developed spaces are subsequently used for private activities.

They urged the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation to conduct regular inspections and take appropriate action wherever public spaces are found to be encroached upon or misused.

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Ownership Of Goats Unclear

It is not yet clear who owns the goats or whether permission was obtained from the civic authorities to keep them at the site.

When contacted, Sameer Javre, Assistant Commissioner, Prabhag Samiti No. 1, said, "I have no information about goats being kept under the flyover."

The incident has once again brought the focus on the need for regular monitoring and maintenance of civic beautification sites in Bhiwandi.

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