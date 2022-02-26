Bhiwandi girl studying MBBS in Ukraine staying in bunker requests for help from Indian government

Bhiwandi: A 21-year-old third year student pursuing MBBS in UKraine shared a video with her family about a group staying in the bunker of their college. Muskaan Firoz Shaikh contacted the Indian embassy for help but they asked to stay here at the same place and said they will reach.

Muskaan's father Firoz who is working with the Bhiwandi-Nizampur city municipal corporation claims the family is tensed as the attack is going on in the nearby areas.

"She is staying inside the bunker of Bhuko Vibiyan University in Ukraine. Muskaan said there are around 150 students inside who are from across the countries. While, around 7 of them are from Delhi and Gujarat," said Asma Shaikh, her mother who are from Padgha in Bhiwandi.

Asma through a video had appealed to the Indian government to help her daughter who is stuck inside a bunker.

Navid Shaikh, her maternal brother, claims Muskaan had approached the Indian embassy for help. "But in reply they told her to stay at the same place for a while. Till the help reached them as they were on the way. Muskaan is in regular touch with her parents and is scared as the attacks are going on in the nearby area," added Naved.

Muskaan had shared a video with her family which shows the person shooting it. Later, the camera reached a room where three girls including Muskan were seen holding a Persian cat. The video was shared by muskaan to confirm the parents about her safety.

Naved Shaikh said they have been staying in the bunker for the last three days. "Usually they are at home and cook food. As soon as the siren buzzes they get inside the bunker. They either stay for three hours or full night in the bunker. It depends when the siren buzzes again to give a signal about the safety and they move out. But they are staying in with fear and threat to life and need immediate help. Just like others our sister too can reach home safely if the Indian government helps them," added Naved Shaikh.

