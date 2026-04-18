Bhiwandi Gets Two New Road Sweepers But ₹25 Lakh Machine Lies Defunct For Three Years

In a move aimed at tackling rising dust pollution and deteriorating road hygiene, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has inducted two new mechanical road sweeping machines into its sanitation fleet. |

Bhiwandi: In a move aimed at tackling rising dust pollution and deteriorating road hygiene, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has inducted two new mechanical road sweeping machines into its sanitation fleet. However, the development has simultaneously brought renewed attention to a glaring case of administrative failure — a previously purchased ₹25 lakh sweeping machine that has remained defunct for nearly three years.

Mayor Chaudhary inaugurates DPC-funded sweepers

The newly added machines, funded by the District Planning Committee, were inaugurated by Mayor Narayan Chaudhary in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Nayana Sasane, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade, and Sapna Vasava, along with corporators and civic staff, attended the ceremony.

The civic administration claims the machines will significantly improve the cleaning of RCC roads through mechanised processes, enabling faster and more efficient removal of dust and debris. With Bhiwandi witnessing a sharp increase in RCC road construction, airborne dust has become a major contributor to worsening air quality.

According to Commissioner Anmol Sagar, a total of seven mechanical sweepers will be deployed in phases — three under the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and four via district funds. Five additional machines are expected to be inducted next month.

Old Machine Turns Scrap, Raises Questions

Despite the fresh push, questions loom large over an earlier sweeping machine procured in March 2022 from the Mayor’s Fund. The machine, intended to clean 37 RCC roads and control dust pollution, has failed to deliver, reportedly covering less than 50 km before becoming non-operational.

Currently lying abandoned at the Kon Wada municipal warehouse, the machine has effectively turned into scrap. Earlier, officials cited the unavailability of a replacement brush as the reason for its inactivity. However, Health and Sanitation Department Head Faisal Tatli has now confirmed that the machine is completely defunct.

We have repeatedly written to the Vehicle Department for repairs, but no action has been taken,” Tatli stated.

In contrast, Vehicle Department Chief Shekhar Chaudhary admitted a lack of clarity regarding the fault, saying he was unaware of the exact issue and acknowledging that the machine has barely been used since its purchase.

The conflicting statements point to poor inter-departmental coordination and raise concerns about procurement transparency and maintenance accountability.

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