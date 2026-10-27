Bhiwandi Gets First Heavy Electric Truck Battery-Swapping Station, Boosts Mumbai–Pune Green Freight Corridor

Blue Energy Motors and HPCL have launched a battery-swapping facility at Vadape, Bhiwandi, to reduce downtime for electric freight trucks and support cleaner logistics | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 26, 2026: Heavy electric trucks in Bhiwandi can now get back on the road in under five minutes, with Blue Energy Motors (BEM) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) operationalising the city’s first battery-swapping station for heavy-duty electric trucks at Vadape in Bhiwandi taluka.

The facility aims to reduce downtime caused by conventional charging and strengthen the Mumbai-Pune electric freight corridor, supporting cleaner and more efficient goods transportation.

The station combines battery-swapping infrastructure for heavy-duty electric trucks with charging facilities for other electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles.

The initiative is expected to address a key operational challenge for electric freight operators, for whom lengthy charging breaks can affect vehicle utilisation, delivery schedules and logistics costs.

Battery Swap In Under Five Minutes

Battery-swapping technology allows a depleted battery to be replaced with a fully charged one, enabling a vehicle to resume operations without waiting for its battery to recharge. According to the company, the process can be completed in less than five minutes.

The facility is particularly significant for Bhiwandi, one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s major warehousing and logistics hubs, with substantial movement of goods across the region.

Faster battery replacement could help freight operators reduce turnaround times and improve fleet utilisation, making electric trucks a more practical option for commercial transportation.

By integrating battery swapping with conventional EV charging, the station also caters to a wider range of electric mobility requirements at a single location.

Boost For Mumbai-Pune Electric Freight Corridor

Blue Energy Motors launched its Mumbai-Pune electric freight corridor in October 2025. The new station is intended to strengthen the energy infrastructure supporting electric freight operations along the route.

The development follows a strategic partnership between BEM and HPCL announced in January 2026. The collaboration aims to expand the infrastructure required to support the adoption of electric heavy-duty trucks, where reliable access to energy and minimal operational interruptions are critical.

For the freight sector, the transition to electric mobility depends not only on the availability of vehicles but also on a dependable network of charging and battery-swapping facilities along major transportation routes.

Over 1,400 Green Trucks On Indian Roads

According to Blue Energy Motors, more than 1,400 of its green heavy-duty trucks are operating across India. The company says its trucks have collectively covered more than 150 million green kilometres, helping avoid over 44,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. It has compared the emissions reduction to the carbon absorption of approximately 1.8 million trees.

The company is working to reduce emissions from freight transportation through electric and liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered heavy-duty trucks.

HPCL, meanwhile, has established more than 5,800 EV charging stations and over 150 battery-swapping stations across the country under its EV charging brand, HP e-Charge, according to information provided by the companies.

Companies Plan To Expand Infrastructure

Anand Mimani, CEO of EV and New Energy Business at Blue Energy Motors, said the company aims to make electric freight transportation practical and scalable in India.

He said the partnership with HPCL would help develop the energy infrastructure needed to support electric trucks, adding that Bhiwandi was an important market because of its extensive freight and logistics activity.

The company plans to expand its battery-swapping and charging network across key markets to support the wider adoption of electric commercial vehicles.

The station was inaugurated by Rajiv Singh, Chief Business Officer of Blue Energy Motors; Kushal Banerjee, Chief General Manager (Strategy and Business Development) at HPCL; and Jayesh Shelar, Chief Marketing Officer of Blue Energy Motors.

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The launch marks another step towards integrating cleaner energy solutions into India’s freight transportation network. The long-term impact will depend on how quickly similar facilities are established along major logistics routes and how widely operators adopt heavy-duty electric trucks.

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