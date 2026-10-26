Bhiwandi Paddy Crops Under Stress Across 16,221 Hectares As Prolonged Rainfall Gaps Threaten Farmers

Paddy farmers in Bhiwandi face uncertain yields after prolonged dry spells affect crops across 16,221 hectares, prompting calls for government assistance | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 26, 2026: Prolonged gaps in rainfall have pushed paddy farmers in Bhiwandi taluka into a difficult situation, threatening the harvest across 16,221 hectares of cultivated land and raising fears of lower yields.

After investing heavily in seeds, fertilisers, ploughing, labour and transplantation, farmers are now worried about recovering their costs, supporting their families through the year and arranging funds for the next agricultural season.

According to agricultural data, paddy cultivation was undertaken across 16,221 hectares in Bhiwandi taluka this year, with a large number of farmers dependent on monsoon rainfall. However, the uneven distribution of rainfall and extended dry spells have affected the crop at crucial stages of its growth.

Rainfall remained absent for nearly 23 days between June 1 and June 23. Another prolonged dry spell, lasting approximately 23 to 24 days, extended from the last week of September to mid-October.

These interruptions affected paddy nurseries and transplantation during the initial stages, while crops entering the grain-filling stage later struggled to receive adequate moisture.

The prolonged dry spells have raised concerns about the likely harvest, particularly among farmers who depend almost entirely on seasonal rainfall and have limited financial resources to absorb agricultural losses.

Three Paddy Varieties Across 16,221 Hectares

Farmers in Bhiwandi taluka cultivated three major categories of paddy this year, with different maturation periods.

Halwa paddy was cultivated across 4,866 hectares and 30 ares, with a maturation period of approximately 90 to 115 days. Nimgarwa paddy covered the largest area, spanning 7,299 hectares and 45 ares, and takes around 110 to 130 days to mature. Garwa paddy was cultivated across 4,055 hectares and 25 ares, with a maturation period of approximately 125 to 150 days.

Nimgarwa accounted for the largest share of the cultivated area. However, the extended gaps in rainfall have affected all three categories, raising concerns among farmers about the impact on production.

Rising Costs, Uncertain Returns

For farmers, the crisis extends beyond the possibility of a poor harvest. The money spent on seeds, fertilisers, ploughing, transplantation and agricultural labour has already been invested, leaving little room to absorb substantial losses.

Farmers fear that reduced production could make it difficult to recover cultivation costs, meet household expenses and provide for their families throughout the year. Arranging money for the next kharif season could become another major challenge if the current crop fails to deliver the expected returns.

With farming serving as the primary source of livelihood for many families in the taluka, the uncertain harvest has intensified concerns about their financial security.

Woman Farmer Appeals For Government Assistance

Draupadi Patil, a woman farmer who has spent long hours working in the fields, has appealed to the government for immediate assistance. The distress caused by the uncertain crop is evident among farmers who had invested their labour and savings in the hope of a good harvest.

Patil's appeal reflects the anxiety of farming families whose annual livelihood depends heavily on paddy cultivation. Farmers are seeking an assessment of crop losses and appropriate financial assistance to help them cope with the damage.

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The situation in Bhiwandi taluka has once again highlighted the vulnerability of farmers dependent on monsoon rainfall. With cultivation expenses already incurred and the harvest under pressure, farmers are now looking to the government for timely intervention, a crop-loss survey and financial relief.

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