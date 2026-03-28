Bhiwandi Gas Shortage: Hotels Cut Menus, Face Rising Costs As LPG Crisis Disrupts Supply For Over 15 Days

Bhiwandi hotels resort to alternative fuels as prolonged LPG shortage disrupts kitchens and impacts daily business | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 28: The Bhiwandi hospitality sector is grappling with a severe crisis as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders disrupts daily operations, forcing hotel owners to scale down menus, switch to alternative fuels, and absorb mounting losses.

The shortage, reportedly linked to global tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, has triggered supply chain disruptions, impacting fuel availability across regions.

Hotels turn to alternative fuels

Hotel operators say the sudden halt in commercial gas cylinder supply has left them with limited options. While some have turned to traditional wood-fired stoves, others are experimenting with electric appliances or coal-based furnaces to keep their kitchens running. However, these alternatives have proven both costly and inefficient.

Small eateries worst affected

The crisis has hit small eateries the hardest. Tea stalls, breakfast joints, and roadside Chinese food vendors have nearly shut down due to the unavailability of gas. In the initial days, some operators resorted to the black market, purchasing cylinders priced at ₹1,700 for as high as ₹4,000 to ₹5,000. Despite the inflated costs, many still struggled to secure supply.

Rising costs impact customer footfall

Attempts to pass on the increased costs to customers have backfired, as higher food prices led to a noticeable drop in footfall. “Even after offering ₹5,000, we are unable to get a cylinder,” said a tea vendor from Shantinagar, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Operational and workforce challenges

Hotel owners are now facing a dual challenge: managing operations without gas while also retaining their workforce. Many establishments employing up to 50 workers are unable to shut down completely, forcing them to rely on wood-fired cooking, which requires nearly 200 kilograms of wood daily.

Ramakrishna Shetty, owner of Sarika Hotel, said that the absence of gas supply for over 15 days has significantly affected business. “We are unable to serve our full menu, and customer turnout has dropped sharply,” he noted.

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Crisis raises sustainability concerns

With no immediate resolution in sight, the crisis continues to strain Bhiwandi’s food industry, raising concerns over sustainability and livelihoods.

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