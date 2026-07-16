Bhiwandi Garbage Crisis Enters Fifth Day; Dumping Resumes Under Police Protection After Child's Death

Garbage disposal resumed at Bhiwandi's Chavindra dumping ground under heavy police protection after five days of protests | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 16: The garbage crisis in Bhiwandi continued for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with nearly 2,500 tonnes of uncollected waste piling up across residential colonies, streets and major roads, creating a foul odour and raising public health concerns.

After five days of disruption caused by protests at the Chavindra-Ramnagar dumping ground, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) finally resumed waste disposal under heavy police protection.

Garbage Disposal Resumes

The city's sanitation system came to a standstill after local residents blocked garbage dumping at the Chavindra dumping ground following the death of a three-year-old girl in a tragic accident involving a municipal garbage vehicle. As waste collection remained severely affected, heaps of garbage accumulated across housing societies and public areas, worsening the civic situation.

Garbage disposal resumed at Bhiwandi's Chavindra dumping ground under heavy police protection after five days of protests | File Photo

Municipal officials said dumping operations resumed only after adequate security was provided by the Bhiwandi Taluka Rural Police. The civic administration has also assured residents that their key demands have been accepted.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased child, along with several other safety and infrastructure measures.

The dispute began on July 11, when three-year-old Shanaya Abdul Haque was fatally run over by a dumper carrying garbage at the dumping ground. Following the incident, angry residents allegedly set fire to a municipal staff cabin and a garbage dumper, forcing authorities to suspend dumping operations. Since then, garbage trucks were unable to enter the site, leading to a citywide sanitation crisis.

Even on Thursday, residents prevented municipal garbage vehicles from entering the dumping ground and forced them to return. Subsequently, the civic body sought police deployment, following which waste disposal resumed under security cover.

Safety Measures Announced

Meanwhile, local corporator Rohidas Waghmare demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family and called for immediate measures to prevent similar incidents.

He urged the civic administration to withdraw all dilapidated garbage vehicles from service, make the appointment of a cleaner mandatory on every garbage vehicle, and permanently shut down the Chavindra dumping ground, which he claimed had already exceeded its capacity.

In response to the crisis, Commissioner Anmol Sagar announced a series of corrective measures aimed at improving safety and waste management at the site. According to municipal sources, action will be initiated against illegally parked heavy vehicles around the dumping ground.

The civic body will also conduct mandatory verification of fitness certificates, registration documents, permits and valid driving licences of all garbage transport vehicles. Strict action will be taken against drivers found operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

To strengthen surveillance and prevent future accidents, BNCMC will install CCTV cameras and a watchtower inside the dumping ground premises. Land cleared through biomining will be temporarily utilised for waste disposal until a long-term scientific waste management system is implemented after the monsoon.

The civic administration has also initiated the process of acquiring land for a new dumping facility through the Thane district administration. Once an alternative site is made available, the existing Chavindra dumping ground will be permanently closed, officials said.

Additionally, BNCMC has announced that illegal constructions around the dumping ground will be surveyed and action will be taken wherever necessary.

A protective boundary wall will be constructed, the approach road will be repaired, and regular fogging and anti-larval spraying will be carried out to minimise foul odour and prevent the spread of diseases.

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Civic Body Appeals For Cooperation

Although waste disposal has resumed under police protection, civic officials acknowledged that clearing the accumulated 2,500 tonnes of garbage spread across the city will take time. The municipal administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate as sanitation teams work to restore normalcy over the coming days.

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