Bhiwandi Ganeshotsav 2026: BNCMC Sets Up 12 Artificial Immersion Ponds, Deploys 308 Personnel And Strengthens Safety Measures |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and police administration have stepped up preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav with a focus on ensuring smooth and environmentally responsible idol immersion across the city.

As part of the arrangements the civic body has constructed 12 artificial immersion ponds at designated immersion points across the city. BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar has appealed to devotees to use the artificial ponds as far as possible for idol immersion.

Officials Inspect Immersion Points

On Friday Mayor Narayan Choudhary, Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansod, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade, senior police inspectors Vijay Kadbane and Vinod Patil, and Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mahamandal representative Madan Bhoi, along with other administrative officials, inspected several immersion points, including Varaladevi, Kamatghar, Phene village and Lokmanya Tilak Ghat at Nadi Naka.

Roads, lighting and emergency arrangements reviewed

Commissioner Sagar said repair work along the arrival and immersion routes was almost complete. Potholes had been addressed through asphalt work, gravel filling and installation of paver blocks he said.

Private water tankers have been arranged to maintain adequate water levels in the artificial ponds. Joint control rooms involving civic and police personnel will be established at every immersion point to coordinate arrangements and respond to emergencies.

Watchtowers and CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance while additional lighting has been provided at the immersion points. Generators have also been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted lighting and essential operations in case of a power outage.

The civic body will use ammonium bicarbonate to facilitate the faster dissolution of Ganesh idols in the artificial ponds. Before immersion operations begin, silt will be removed from the ponds and potassium permanganate will be used for disinfection of the water.

Special nirmalya kalash will be placed at all immersion points to collect flowers and other Pooja materials offered during worship officials said.

More staff deployed on major immersion days

The BNCMC has deployed 155 personnel for the one-and-a-half-day immersion, 264 personnel for the fifth-day immersion and 308 personnel for the main 10th-day immersion.

80 lifeguards, 18 floating platforms deployed

The civic administration has arranged 18 floating platforms across the 12 immersion points falling under its five ward committees to facilitate the immersion of larger idols.

As an additional safety measure, 80 lifeguards trained in rescue and diving operations from the fire brigade will be deployed at the immersion points. Officials said the lifeguards are being insured through the postal department and will be issued special identity cards.

The administration is coordinating with the police and other departments to ensure crowd management, surveillance and emergency response during the immersion period.

Number of artificial ponds increased

Last year the administration had constructed 10 artificial ponds, where 709 idols were immersed. This year, the number has been increased to 12, keeping in mind the expected participation of devotees as well as the need to encourage environmentally responsible immersion practices.

12 locations where artificial ponds have been prepared

Lokmanya Tilak Ghat, Nadi Naka

Near Varaladevi Devi Talao Ghat

Kamatghar Ghat, opposite Katekar Maidan, Ramnagar

Gayatri Nagar, near Bail Jodi, Bhadwad

Mangalmurti Complex premises, Temghar

Arihant Complex premises

Rajiv Gandhi Chowk area, Anjur Phata

Late Balu Patil Chowk, Narpoli village area

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk area

Chacha Nehru area

Narpoli Talao area

Phene village immersion ghat

With the civic and police administrations reviewing arrangements at the immersion points and deploying additional manpower and safety infrastructure, officials said the focus would remain on smooth crowd movement, public safety and environmentally responsible idol immersion throughout the festival.

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