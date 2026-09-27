Bhiwandi Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 2,159 Idols Immersed Across Ghats And Ponds Amid Peaceful Festivities |

Bhiwandi: As the 10-day Ganesh festival concluded on Anant Chaturdashi, a total of 2,159 Ganpati idols were immersed at various ghats and ponds across Bhiwandi late into the night. The idols included 1,783 household Ganpatis, 67 made of Shadu clay and 309 public Ganpati idols, with the immersion process carried out peacefully amid tight security and enthusiastic participation by devotees.

Household And Public Idols Included

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) had made arrangements at 12 designated immersion ghats and 12 artificial ponds, including the Kamwari River and Varala Devi Pond, to facilitate the smooth and safe immersion of idols. The civic administration and police maintained a strong security presence at the major immersion points and along the procession routes.

The festivities were marked by a strong display of community participation. Devotees were welcomed at several locations across the city, including near Hindustani Masjid. At Nazarana, the Agrawal Seva Samiti arranged drinking water and sharbat for devotees, while the Paropkar Sanstha distributed around one lakh vada pavs near Silco House. At Kalyan Naka, the JMD Group, led by Subhash Gupta, welcomed devotees and arranged drinking water.

Processions Continue Till Late Night

Immersion processions began across the city in the evening and continued late into the night. People of all age groups were seen participating in the celebrations, with devotees dancing to the beats of DJs, drums and traditional dhol-tasha troupes while carrying out the idols for immersion.

One of the major attractions was the immersion procession of Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal, popularly known as Ekta Cha Raja. The procession, which began in the afternoon, featured traditional dhol-tasha performances, cultural presentations and displays of traditional martial arts.

Women’s Troupe Performs Traditional Arts

A women’s troupe from Durga Vahini showcased lezim, sword fighting and lathi-kathi performances, drawing considerable attention from onlookers. Folk artistes from Karnataka, performing the traditional Tulu Dashavatara, also added a cultural dimension to the procession. During the procession, the artistes invited devotees standing along the route to join their dance performances, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere.

Nirmalya to be converted into organic manure

At the three immersion ghats at Varala Pond, large quantities of nirmalya flowers and other religious offerings were collected by the Maharashtra Bhushan Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan. The collected material will be processed and used to make organic manure as part of an environmentally responsible waste-management initiative.

BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar appreciated the initiative and honoured members of the Pratishthan with certificates of appreciation. Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade and Assistant Commissioner of Prabhag Samiti No. 3 Nitesh Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

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