Vashi Jewellery Shop Burglary: Thieves Drill Through Wall During Ganesh Visarjan Noise, Escape With 2.5 Kg Silver | Pics | Farooq Syed

Navi Mumbai: A gang allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in Vashi's Kopri village by drilling through the adjoining wall and fled with around 2.5 kg of silver ornaments and cash, taking advantage of the loud drumbeats during the Anant Chaturdashi immersion procession in the early hours of Saturday.

Adjoining Shop Rented Before Burglary

The suspects had allegedly rented the shop adjoining Meghna Jewellers just 22 days before the burglary, ostensibly to run a fruit-selling business. Police suspect that the premises were used as a base to break through the wall and gain entry into the jewellery shop.

According to the APMC police, the suspects began drilling through the wall while Ganesh immersion processions were underway in the area. The noise of the drilling machine and hammer was masked by the loud drumbeats, allowing the suspects to carry out the operation without attracting the attention of residents.

Alarm Forces Thieves To Abandon Gold Theft

After making an opening in the wall, the suspects entered the jewellery shop and allegedly headed towards the safe containing gold ornaments. However, the alarm went off when they attempted to open the safe. Fearing that police would arrive, they abandoned their attempt to break open the safe and fled with around 2.5 kg of silver ornaments and some cash.

The burglary came to light on Saturday morning, following which APMC police reached the spot and inspected the premises. Police collected evidence from the scene and are examining CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and surrounding areas. The incident is suspected to have taken place around 3 am.

The person who had rented the adjoining shop 22 days ago has reportedly gone missing. Police are investigating whether he was involved in the burglary and are checking the documents submitted by him while taking the premises on rent, including his identity proof and permanent address.

Police are also probing whether an outside gang was involved, based on the manner in which the jewellery shop was breached. The possible involvement of a gang from Jharkhand is being examined, although police said this would be established only after further investigation.

Senior inspector Abasaheb Patil of APMC police station said the suspects appeared to have taken advantage of the loud drumbeats during the Ganesh immersion procession to break through the wall. “The preliminary investigation indicates that the thieves used the noise of the immersion procession to conceal the sound of drilling and hammering. We are examining the evidence collected from the scene and CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/