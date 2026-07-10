Bhiwandi Food Safety Drive: BNCMC, FDA To Crack Down On Illegal Food Businesses After Mass Food Poisoning Scare

BNCMC and the FDA will launch a joint citywide drive against unauthorised food establishments to strengthen food safety in Bhiwandi | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, July 10: In the wake of the recent food poisoning incident that left nearly 100 people ill after allegedly consuming food from the popular Famous Shawarma outlet, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has announced a massive joint enforcement drive against unauthorised food establishments operating across the city.

The civic administration, in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, will launch the special drive from Monday, targeting hotels, restaurants, eateries, bakeries, sweet shops, fast-food centres, tea stalls, juice centres, grocery stores and all other food businesses functioning without mandatory licences or failing to renew statutory permissions.

नागरिकांच्या आरोग्याशी खेळ आता खपवून घेतला जाणार नाही.



भिवंडी-निजामपूर शहर महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने सार्वजनिक आरोग्याच्या सुरक्षेसाठी मा. आयुक्त श्री. अनमोल सागर (भा.प्र.से.) यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली अनधिकृत खाद्यपदार्थ विक्रेत्यांविरुद्ध संयुक्त मोहिमेची धडक सुरुवात.. pic.twitter.com/NcPvPMjbHh — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) July 10, 2026

Joint Enforcement Drive

The decision was taken during a joint meeting held on July 9, attended by BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar, FDA Assistant Commissioner S.L. Sirosiya and other senior officials. The meeting reviewed food safety concerns following the recent food poisoning episode and discussed measures to strengthen public health safeguards.

Officials observed that several food establishments within the municipal limits are operating without obtaining mandatory government approvals, municipal trade licences or required renewals.

The authorities expressed concern that such unauthorised operations pose a serious threat to public health, particularly when food is prepared or sold under unhygienic conditions.

Commissioner Anmol Sagar directed civic departments to initiate strict action against unauthorised food businesses, roadside vendors preparing or selling food in unsafe conditions, and establishments creating public inconvenience or violating sanitation norms.

The joint operation will involve officials from the Municipal Licence Department, Health Department (Solid Waste Management), Encroachment Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

Focus On Food Safety

The civic body has made it clear that enforcement will not be limited to licence verification alone. Teams will inspect hygiene standards, waste disposal systems, drainage facilities, availability of potable drinking water, sanitation arrangements and overall compliance with food safety regulations.

Issuing a public appeal, Commissioner Anmol Sagar urged all food business operators to obtain mandatory registrations, municipal trade licences, sanitation No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other statutory permissions before continuing operations.

"To ensure public health, cleanliness and compliance with the law, all food business operators must strictly adhere to the prescribed regulations. Establishments violating the rules will face penal and legal action under the applicable laws by both the Municipal Corporation and the Food and Drug Administration," the Commissioner stated.

Strict Action Against Violators

Under the enforcement programme, the Municipal Corporation will verify and renew trade licences in accordance with the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, inspect food establishments for sanitation and waste management compliance, and take action against unhygienic premises, pest infestations and open-air food preparation or sale.

Authorities will also examine whether businesses are complying with conditions attached to their trade licences. Violators may receive notices, face suspension or cancellation of licences, or even closure of their establishments wherever permitted under law.

In cases involving serious food safety violations, the Municipal Corporation will coordinate with designated FDA officials for joint inspections and further legal proceedings under the Food Safety framework. Businesses operating without mandatory municipal permissions or other statutory approvals will also face legal action.

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The administration hopes the citywide crackdown will improve food safety standards, prevent future incidents of food poisoning and ensure that only licensed and hygienic food establishments are allowed to operate within Bhiwandi.

The drive is expected to be one of the largest coordinated enforcement actions against illegal food businesses undertaken by the civic body in recent years.

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