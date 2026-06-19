Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Scare: 14 Hospitalised After Consuming Shawarma; FDA Collects Samples, Police Probe Underway

FDA officials collected food samples as 14 people were hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 18: As many as 14 people, including six members of a single family, were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated food purchased from a shawarma outlet in Bhiwandi's Khandu Pada area.

The incident has triggered a joint investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Shanti Nagar Police, with FDA officials collecting food samples from the suspected outlet and police recording the statements of the victims.

According to the affected families, all the victims developed severe symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and headache, on Thursday morning, several hours after consuming the food. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, where doctors admitted them for treatment and observation.

One of the victims, Asif Sayyed, said he had purchased shawarma and pizza from a popular outlet in Khandu Pada on Wednesday night. After returning home, he and his family members consumed the food before going to bed.

However, by Thursday morning, family members began suffering from severe vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, forcing them to seek immediate medical attention.

Two families among those affected

Six members of the Sayyed family — Asif Sayyed, Najmeen Sayyed, Sameer Sayyed, Rukhsana Sayyed, Abbas Sayyed and Sana Sayyed — were admitted to IGM Hospital.

In a similar incident, another family from the same locality also fell ill after allegedly consuming food purchased from the same area. Ansar Ahmad Ansari said his family had bought shawarma from a Khandu Pada outlet and also consumed falooda on Wednesday night.

Although everyone appeared normal before going to sleep, they woke up on Thursday with complaints of headache, vomiting and diarrhoea and were rushed to the hospital.

The affected members of the Ansari family have been identified as Shafique Ansari, Rubina Ansari, Mariyam Ansari and Aafiya Arbaaz Ansari. Ansar Ahmad Ansari also reported similar symptoms and informed the authorities.

Three other persons who consumed food from the same outlet also developed similar symptoms, taking the total number of hospitalised patients to 14.

FDA collects samples, probe underway

Hospital sources said the patients include men, women and children, all of whom are under medical observation. Doctors said their condition is stable and they are responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, an FDA team visited the Khandu Pada area and collected food samples from the popular shawarma outlet suspected to be linked to the incident. The samples have been sent for laboratory examination to determine whether the food was contaminated or prepared in unhygienic conditions.

Also Watch:

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar Police Station also visited IGM Hospital, interacted with the victims, recorded their statements and is personally supervising the investigation. Police are probing whether the illnesses were caused by contaminated food or any other factor.

Action likely after test results

Officials said appropriate legal action will be initiated against the food vendor if the laboratory analysis confirms negligence or violations of food safety norms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/