Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Case: Victim Count Rises To 107; Illegal ‘Famous Shawarma’ Outlet Faces Buldozer Action - VIDEO |

Thane: A major food poisoning scare in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi has intensified after the number of affected people allegedly linked to food items sold at the popular ‘Famous Shawarma’ outlet rose to 107. Health officials said all patients are currently undergoing treatment at the Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

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The incident has triggered massive action from civic authorities, with the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation launching demolition proceedings against the eatery’s allegedly illegal structure. Bulldozers were deployed at the site on Saturday as the civic body began tearing down unauthorised portions of the establishment. Officials said action is also being taken against other illegal constructions in the surrounding area.

FDA Initiates Action Against Food Outlet

According to an ABP Majha report quoting officials, the affected people allegedly consumed chicken shawarma, pizza, falooda and other food items sold at the outlet located in Khandupada area. Following the outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out an inspection and issued a ‘Stop Business’ notice, forcing the restaurant to shut operations immediately.

During the probe, authorities reportedly discovered that the shop’s licence and registration had expired in March 2026, yet the business continued operating illegally. Samples of several food items, including cheese analogue, schezwan chutney, tomato dip sauce, mayonnaise, chicken mix masala and pizza base, have been collected and sent for laboratory testing.

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Case Filed Against Outlet Owner

A case has now been registered against the outlet owner, Dilshad Ansari, at Shantinagar Police Station. FDA officials and police are jointly investigating possible violations of food safety norms and whether negligence led to the large-scale food poisoning incident.

Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Choudhary and BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule met patients and reviewed treatment arrangements. They warned that strict legal and administrative action would be taken against businesses operating with expired licences.

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The mayor also directed civic officials to expedite demolition proceedings against the outlet, stating that the incident could have resulted in a far bigger tragedy. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh also visited the hospital to meet patients and their families while reviewing the medical response being provided to the victims.

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