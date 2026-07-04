Bhiwandi Fire: Parked Tourist Bus Gutted In Midnight Blaze On Nashik Road; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed a parked tourist bus on Nashik Road in Bhiwandi without any casualties | X

Bhiwandi, July 4, 2026: A major fire reduced a privately owned tourist bus to a charred shell after it caught fire while parked along Nashik Road in the Chavindra area of Bhiwandi shortly after midnight on Friday.

The blaze, which spread within minutes, sent towering flames into the night sky, triggering panic among motorists and residents before firefighters brought the situation under control.

Fire Engulfs Parked Bus

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am, when passers-by noticed smoke billowing from the stationary bus belonging to a private tours and travels operator. Within moments, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, with the fire intensifying rapidly and becoming visible from a considerable distance.

Alerted by locals, personnel from the Nizampura Police and the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched an immediate firefighting operation and succeeded in dousing the flames after sustained efforts. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the bus had been completely destroyed.

No Casualties Reported

Following the firefighting operation, police and fire officials carried out a thorough search of the burnt vehicle and its surroundings to ensure that no one had been trapped inside.

After an extensive inspection, authorities confirmed that the bus was unoccupied at the time of the incident, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire, though the vehicle suffered total damage.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown. Officials have initiated an investigation to determine the origin of the fire, with an electrical short circuit among the possible causes being examined. Police have registered the incident and are awaiting further findings from the technical inquiry.

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The dramatic blaze briefly caused concern among commuters using the busy Nashik Road stretch, while local residents urged authorities to strengthen safety measures for heavy vehicles parked along public roads for extended periods. They also called for regular inspections to minimise the risk of similar incidents in the future.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the precise cause of the fire after the completion of the ongoing investigation.

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