Fire brigade personnel deployed two fire engines to contain the blaze that spread from a scrap warehouse to adjoining residential homes near 100 Feet Road | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 20, 2026: A midnight fire at a scrap warehouse in Fatima Nagar triggered panic among residents after the flames rapidly spread to an adjoining residential settlement, gutting six to seven houses and leaving several families with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

Household belongings, essential commodities and daily-use items were completely destroyed, leaving the affected families facing an uncertain future.

The fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near 100 Feet Road, where flames reportedly intensified within a short time and engulfed nearby residential huts. The close proximity of the houses to the warehouse allowed the blaze to spread quickly, putting several families and their belongings at risk.

Bhiwandi Fire: Midnight Blaze Destroys 7 Houses In Fatima Nagar, Several Families Left Homeless #Bhiwandi #BhiwandiFire #FatimaNagar #FireIncident #MidnightFire #HouseFire #FireBrigade #ShantiNagarPolice @AzmiJourno https://t.co/xUfLLrtlYb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2026

Residents Flee As Flames Spread

Residents rushed out of their homes as the fire intensified. Some locals attempted to control the flames on their own, but the rapidly spreading blaze proved difficult to contain.

There were also concerns among residents about a possible gas cylinder explosion during the incident, although this could not be independently confirmed.

Following the alert, two fire engines reached the spot and launched firefighting operations. Personnel from the fire brigade worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further to the surrounding structures.

Teams from Shanti Nagar Police and Torrent Power also arrived at the scene to assist with the emergency response and manage the situation. Saju Siddiqui, a corporator's representative, was also present at the site.

Several Families Left Homeless

The incident has dealt a severe blow to families who have lost their homes and household possessions in a matter of minutes. With essential belongings destroyed, the affected residents are now confronted with the immediate challenge of arranging shelter and meeting their daily needs.

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While the scale of destruction has caused considerable distress in the locality, the exact cause of the fire and the total extent of the losses are yet to be established. The final details are expected to emerge after the concerned authorities complete their assessment and investigation.

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