Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Mattress Manufacturing Factory In Eidgah Road Area; No Casualties Reported |

Bhiwandi: A massive fire broke out at a mattress manufacturing unit in Fakih Compound, located in the Eidgah Road area of Bhiwandi, reducing the entire factory to ashes and causing losses estimated at several lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Cotton And Mattresses Fuel Rapid Spread Of Fire

The fire reportedly spread rapidly after breaking out at the factory, which stored large quantities of cotton and finished mattresses. The highly combustible material fuelled the flames, causing the blaze to intensify within minutes. Thick flames engulfed the premises, leaving little of the factory untouched and triggering panic in the surrounding area.

Following information about the incident, two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot. Firefighters immediately launched an operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby establishments.

Blaze Brought Under Control After Nearly Two Hours

The firefighting operation proved challenging due to the large quantity of cotton and mattresses stored inside the unit, which allowed the fire to spread quickly. After nearly two hours of sustained efforts, fire brigade personnel managed to bring the flames under control.

The incident resulted in extensive damage to the factory, with machinery, stored materials and other property believed to have been destroyed in the fire. The exact extent of the financial loss is yet to be ascertained.

Although the precise cause of the fire remains unknown, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. However, the cause has not been officially confirmed.

The absence of casualties brought some relief amid the extensive property damage. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

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