Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Paper Warehouse In Vahuli Village, Goods Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Firefighters battle a major blaze at a paper warehouse in Bhiwandi's Vahuli village as thick smoke engulfs the area | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 11: A major fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Vahuli village of Bhiwandi taluka on Thursday, destroying a large stock of stored paper and causing losses estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Blaze Engulfs Paper Warehouse

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in B-1 Warehouse of Jai Bhagwan Paper Godown located in Vahuli village. Owing to the highly combustible nature of paper, the fire spread rapidly through the premises, engulfing a significant portion of the stored stock within a short span of time.

Fire Brigade Responds Swiftly

Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade immediately mobilised emergency response teams. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched on a war footing. Fire personnel worked continuously to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining sections of the warehouse and nearby industrial establishments.

Local residents said thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the godown as the blaze intensified. The fire triggered panic in the surrounding area, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and secure the vicinity.

No Casualties Reported

Officials stated that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, providing significant relief amid the large-scale property damage. Firefighters were continuing cooling operations at the time of filing this report to ensure that no hidden pockets of fire remained inside the warehouse.

Also Watch:

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. A detailed assessment of the damage is also being carried out.

Further investigation is underway, and officials are expected to release additional details once the fire is completely brought under control and a technical inspection of the site is completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/