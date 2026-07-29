Bhiwandi: FDA, BNCMC Serve 'Business Stop' Notices To 2 Hotels Over Food Safety Violations

Joint FDA and BNCMC inspections led to the closure of two hotels in Bhiwandi over alleged food safety and hygiene violations | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, July 29, 2026: Intensifying its drive against unhygienic food establishments, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), on Wednesday served 'Business Stop' notices to Baba Hotel and New Metro Hotel at Khandupada after inspections revealed serious violations of food safety and sanitation norms.

The action comes in the wake of the recent food poisoning outbreak in the city and follows the appointment of Tukaram Mundhe as the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, after which enforcement measures have been significantly strengthened across the state.

Hotels Ordered To Shut

During the joint inspection, officials found several lapses at both hotels, including poor hygiene, improper storage and handling of food, inadequate cleanliness and multiple violations of food safety standards. Considering the seriousness of the deficiencies, the authorities directed both establishments to immediately cease business operations.

Food Inspector Pravin Shinde served the notices, directing the hotel operators to stop using the premises for commercial activities until all deficiencies are rectified. The order states that the hotels will not be permitted to resume operations unless they achieve full compliance with FDA regulations and municipal licensing requirements.

The inspection was carried out under the supervision of Snehal Punyarthi, Head of BNCMC's Licence Department, Food Inspector Pravin Shinde, and Samir Jaware, Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee No. 1.

Officials instructed the hotel managements to undertake all necessary corrective measures, ensure strict adherence to food safety protocols and submit a compliance report. Only after a satisfactory re-inspection by the authorities will permission be granted to restart business operations.

Zero-Tolerance Policy

Speaking on the drive, Licence Department Head Snehal Punyarthi said the civic body would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards violations affecting public health. "There will be no compromise with citizens' health. Strict action will continue against establishments found violating food safety and hygiene norms," she said.

The action has sent a strong message across Bhiwandi's hospitality sector, with several hotel and restaurant operators reportedly beginning immediate cleanliness and compliance measures to avoid similar action.

Officials said the joint inspection campaign will continue across the city in the coming days.

Crackdown After Food Poisoning

The crackdown assumes significance as it follows the recent food poisoning incident in the same locality, where more than 150 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma, pizza and falooda from a popular food outlet. The incident triggered widespread concern over food safety standards and prompted authorities to intensify inspections of food establishments.

BNCMC Deputy Commissioner of the Licence Department Balakrishna Kshirsagar said the enforcement drive would not be limited to hotels and restaurants.

He said the joint FDA-BNCMC teams would also inspect dhabas, eateries, roadside food stalls and street vendors across the city. Establishments found violating food safety regulations will face stringent action, including Business Stop notices, monetary penalties and other legal proceedings, depending on the nature and gravity of the violations.

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Authorities maintained that the objective of the campaign is to ensure strict compliance with food safety norms, safeguard public health and prevent a recurrence of incidents similar to the recent mass food poisoning case.

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