Bhiwandi Farmers Seek Fair Compensation For Virar-Alibaug Corridor, Khavda-4C Power Project; MP Suresh Mhatre Meets Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

MP Suresh Mhatre Meets Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 2, 2026: Demanding fair compensation and adequate rehabilitation for farmers affected by major infrastructure projects, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, has urged Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to ensure a transparent and equitable compensation mechanism for land acquisition under the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor and the proposed Khavda-4C power transmission project.

The demand was raised during a meeting with the revenue minister, where NCP (SP) youth leader Sumit Mhatre, along with MP Supriya Sule and representatives of project-affected farmers, submitted a memorandum highlighting concerns over land acquisition and the financial impact on farming families. A large number of affected farmers were also present.

Farmers Seek Fresh Compensation Rate Committee

For the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, which is expected to require substantial agricultural land, the memorandum called for the formation of a separate committee to determine fresh compensation rates.

It also proposed including representatives of project-affected farmers on the committee to ensure that their concerns are considered during the assessment process.

Mhatre demanded the uniform application of Factor 2 for acquired land and consistent, equitable compensation rates across villages. He also stressed that compensation must be accompanied by appropriate rehabilitation measures for families whose livelihoods and landholdings would be affected by the project.

Power Transmission Project Raises Concerns

The memorandum also highlighted the impact of the Khavda-4C power transmission project, under which extra-high-voltage transmission lines are proposed to pass through 20 villages in Bhiwandi taluka.

The project is expected to affect agricultural land belonging to numerous farmers. Apart from land required for the installation of transmission towers, restrictions on the use of land beneath the power lines could further affect agricultural activities and the value of the affected properties.

The representatives therefore demanded fair compensation not only for land acquired for tower installations but also for land affected by the transmission lines and the restrictions associated with them.

Minister Assures Special Meeting

The delegation also urged the revenue minister to coordinate with the concerned departments and initiate constructive action to address the farmers’ grievances.

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Following the meeting, Sumit Mhatre said Bawankule had assured the delegation that a special meeting would be convened to discuss the issues in detail.

The minister had also assured them that the farmers’ demands would be considered seriously and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice for those affected by the projects.

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