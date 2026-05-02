Bhiwandi Drug Bust: NCB Seizes 349 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹1,745 Crore From Warehouse Linked To Supply Network

NCB officials uncovered a major cocaine network after raiding a Bhiwandi warehouse and seizing narcotics worth ₹1,745 crore | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 2: A warehouse in Bhiwandi allegedly rented under the pretext of running a marble business has emerged as a key link in a major international cocaine trafficking network busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In one of the country’s biggest recent drug seizures, the agency recovered a total of 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth approximately Rs 1,745 crore, including 213 kilograms seized from a warehouse in Rehnal village, Bhiwandi.

The raid has created panic across Bhiwandi’s warehouse belt, a region known for its massive logistics and storage operations. The godown raided by the NCB is located at House No. 602/2 in Laxman Compound, Rehnal.

Machine brought days before raid

Following the operation, local workers and residents told Free Press Journal that nearly ten days before the raid, a huge industrial machine had been brought to the warehouse.

According to them, the machinery was so large that workers had to cut a portion of the iron structure at the entrance gate because it could not fit through the main entry.

Residents said several unknown persons had accompanied the machine during its arrival. While loading and unloading activity is common in the area, nobody suspected that the warehouse was allegedly being used to store narcotics. Locals also pointed out that there was no company board or business identification displayed outside the premises.

People in the area identified the warehouse owner as Omprakash Gupta, who operates “Manisha Clearing Agency” from an adjoining godown. When contacted by FPJ on Saturday evening, Gupta confirmed that the warehouse had been rented out in August 2025 to a man named Nitin through a formal agreement.

Asked about the tenant’s business, Gupta said they claimed to be involved in the marble trade. He also acknowledged that a heavy machine had recently been brought to the warehouse but denied having any knowledge about the machinery or its purpose.

Kalamboli seizure led to Bhiwandi raid

The investigation began after NCB officials intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (CNG) vehicle near the KWC Warehousing Complex in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. During the search, officers recovered 136 packets of cocaine weighing approximately one kilogram each. The drugs had been concealed inside cricket pads and gloves packed in cartons.

One accused was arrested from the spot, and during interrogation allegedly revealed details about another consignment hidden in Bhiwandi. Acting on the information, the NCB conducted a follow-up raid at the Rehnal warehouse and recovered an additional 213 kilograms of cocaine.

Network under wider investigation

According to investigators, the cocaine had been smuggled into India inside specially modified machinery containing hidden cavities. Each packet was wrapped in multiple layers of polythene, including a black greasy coating allegedly used to avoid detection.

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Officials believe the syndicate had developed an organised logistics chain involving machinery imports, warehouse storage and further distribution through transport networks. The NCB is now investigating the network’s financiers, handlers and possible buyers, while also examining whether other warehouses in the region were used in the operation.

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