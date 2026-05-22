Bhiwandi Drain Cleaning Tragedy: Labour Union Protests Outside BNMC HQ; Contractor, Officials Booked Over Worker’s Death

Shramjeevi Sanghatana members protest outside BNMC headquarters demanding action over the death of a sanitation worker during drain-cleaning operations | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 22: Tension gripped the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) headquarters on Friday after hundreds of members of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana staged a massive protest over the death of a drain-cleaning worker during desilting operations in the city.

Following mounting pressure from labour organisations and public outrage, the police registered a case against the concerned contractor and civic officials allegedly responsible for the incident.

Worker dies during drain-cleaning operation

The deceased worker was identified as Subhash Navsha Dighe (44), a resident of the Mithpada area in Shelar. According to officials, Dighe was engaged in drain-cleaning work on Thursday through a private contractor when he allegedly fell into the drain and died during the operation.

The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents and labour groups, who accused the civic administration of gross negligence and failure to ensure basic safety measures for sanitation workers.

In protest against the incident, hundreds of activists led by Shramjeevi Sanghatana State President Sita Ghatal and Shramjeevi Rayat Kamgar Sanghatana Working President Sultan Patel marched to the BNMC headquarters and laid siege to the civic office demanding strict action against those responsible.

Protesters also sought adequate compensation for the deceased worker’s family and accountability from the municipal administration for allegedly allowing unsafe and illegal manual drain-cleaning practices.

BNMC announces compensation

As the agitation intensified, BNMC Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane intervened and held discussions with the protesters. Following negotiations, the civic administration announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and handed over the compensation cheque on the spot.

Officials also assured the protesters that stringent legal action would be initiated against the contractor involved in the operation.

Under sustained pressure from the labour unions, the Shantinagar Police subsequently registered a case against Balu Kharat, contractor of Chandika Construction, the company entrusted with the drain-cleaning work, along with concerned municipal officials.

Police sources confirmed that offences have been registered under various applicable sections in connection with negligence and violation of safety norms.

Labour leaders criticise administration

Addressing the protesters, Shramjeevi Sanghatana State President Sita Ghatal launched a scathing attack on the administration, stating that the incident was not merely an accident but “a systemic killing caused by the continued practice of manual drain cleaning despite legal prohibitions.”

“Tribal communities and sanitation workers are not animals. We are human beings and deserve to live with dignity, safety and respect. Such inhuman working conditions and administrative apathy will no longer be tolerated,” Ghatal said during the protest.

The demonstration witnessed the participation of a large number of workers and office-bearers, including organisation vice-president Dattatray Kolekar, working president Balaram Bhoir, district president Ashok Sapte, along with Dashrath Bhalke, Jaya Pardhi, Sagar Desak, Mahendra Nirguda, Pradeep Chaudhary, Tanaji Lahange, Mukesh Bhangare (Ambernath), Gurunath Jadhav, Gulab Mhasakar, Kavita Kadam, Nanda Wagh and Suraj Dalvi among others.

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The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the hazardous working conditions faced by sanitation workers in Maharashtra and the alleged failure of civic authorities and contractors to comply with safety regulations and mechanised cleaning mandates.

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