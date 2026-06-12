Bhiwandi Demolition Drive: MMRDA Begins Action Against Allegedly Unauthorised Warehouses In Rajlaxmi Compound Amid Court Order | VIDEO

MMRDA teams deploy heavy machinery to remove allegedly unauthorised warehouse structures at Rajlaxmi Compound in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 12: In a major enforcement drive against unauthorized constructions, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday commenced demolition action against several illegal warehouses located in the Rajlaxmi Compound area under Sonale Gram Panchayat limits in Bhiwandi taluka.

Demolition operation under court directions

The operation, carried out under court directions, witnessed the deployment of heavy machinery, including bulldozers and earthmovers, to remove portions of structures identified as unauthorized. The action follows a long-standing legal dispute between landowners and warehouse occupants, a matter that remains pending before the court.

📽️ MMRDA Bulldozers Roll Into Bhiwandi’s Rajlaxmi Compound; Illegal Warehouses Face Demolition Amid Ongoing Land Dispute



Reported by @AzmiJourno #MMRDA #Bhiwandi #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LUafIL1BZG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 12, 2026

According to officials, the demolition drive was initiated only after due legal process was followed. Notices and prior intimation had been served to the concerned parties in compliance with judicial directives. Acting on the court's instructions, MMRDA teams arrived at the site early in the day and began dismantling the unauthorized sections of the warehouses.

Police deployment and public reaction

Given the sensitivity of the matter and the possibility of resistance from affected parties, a substantial police force was deployed in and around the Rajlaxmi Compound to maintain law and order. Senior police personnel remained present throughout the operation to ensure that the drive proceeded without any untoward incidents.

As news of the demolition spread, a large number of local residents, traders, transport operators and warehouse owners gathered near the site. The action triggered considerable concern among businesses operating in the area, many of whom have been functioning from the warehouses for several years.

Enforcement focus and future inspections

Officials maintained that the drive was being conducted strictly in accordance with court orders and was not aimed at targeting any individual or business entity. They reiterated that unauthorized constructions falling within the scope of the judicial directives would continue to face action.

The demolition has sent shockwaves through the warehousing belt of Bhiwandi, one of the country's largest logistics and storage hubs. Industry observers believe the operation could have wider implications for similar structures operating without necessary approvals in the region.

Sources within MMRDA indicated that inspections of other suspected unauthorized constructions in the vicinity are likely to be undertaken in the coming days. If violations are detected, further enforcement action cannot be ruled out.

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Administrative stance and implications

The ongoing drive underlines the administration's increasingly firm stance against illegal constructions and reflects a renewed focus on ensuring compliance with planning and development regulations. With the matter still under judicial consideration, all eyes are now on the next phase of action and its impact on Bhiwandi's vast warehousing ecosystem.

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