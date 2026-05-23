Bhiwandi: Darkness At IGM Hospital Leaves Patients Distressed; MP Suresh Mhatre Warns Of High-Level Probe | VIDEO

MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama inspected IGM Hospital after patients reportedly suffered through a major power outage and generator failure | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 23: Chaos and outrage gripped the government-run IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi on Friday evening after Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre conducted a surprise inspection and allegedly found the hospital functioning in complete darkness despite having a generator facility on the premises.

The sudden visit exposed what the MP described as “gross negligence” and “administrative failure” at Bhiwandi’s only sub-district government hospital, where patients, including those admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), were reportedly struggling without electricity amid severe heat and humidity.

आज भिवंडीतील आयजीएम रुग्णालयाला भेट देऊन तेथील विविध समस्यांचा प्रत्यक्ष आढावा घेतला. यावेळी रुग्णालयातील केवळ जनरल वॉर्डमध्येच वीजपुरवठा सुरू असल्याचे दिसून आले, तर वरच्या मजल्यांवर अनेक ठिकाणी वीज नव्हती. आयसीयू विभागातही वीजपुरवठा नसणे तसेच जनरेटर बंद असणे ही अत्यंत गंभीर बाब… pic.twitter.com/SW6U7sPL9n — Balya Mama - Suresh Rekha Gopinath Mhatre (@MeBalyaMama) May 22, 2026

आज भिवंडीतील आयजीएम रुग्णालयाला भेट देऊन तेथील विविध समस्यांचा प्रत्यक्ष आढावा घेतला. यावेळी रुग्णालयातील केवळ जनरल वॉर्डमध्येच वीजपुरवठा सुरू असल्याचे दिसून आले, तर वरच्या मजल्यांवर अनेक ठिकाणी वीज नव्हती. आयसीयू विभागातही वीजपुरवठा नसणे तसेच जनरेटर बंद असणे ही अत्यंत गंभीर बाब… pic.twitter.com/XV8ojB7vFd — Balya Mama - Suresh Rekha Gopinath Mhatre (@MeBalyaMama) May 22, 2026

Patients struggle during power outage

According to eyewitnesses, several wards of the hospital were plunged into darkness at the time of the inspection. Disturbed relatives of patients were seen using mobile phone flashlights, while many patients relied on faint natural light filtering through windows.

The most alarming aspect, according to the MP, was that the hospital’s backup generator was allegedly not operational despite the power outage.

Visibly furious over the situation, MP Balya Mama strongly criticised the hospital administration and warned that he would demand strict action against those responsible.

“Leaving patients to suffer in darkness and unbearable heat despite the availability of a generator is absolutely shameful. There appears to be massive irregularities in the functioning of IGM Hospital. A high-level inquiry will be demanded and strict action must be taken against the guilty officials,” the MP said during the inspection.

He further stated that he would soon meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and raise the issue of the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure and alleged mismanagement at IGM Hospital.

Construction project also comes under scrutiny

During the visit, the MP also reviewed the ongoing construction work of the proposed “Mother and Child Care Hospital” being developed within the IGM Hospital premises through Central Government funding.

However, the progress of the project also came under scrutiny after the MP expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of construction. He pointed out discrepancies in the completion status of the project.

“During my previous visit, officials had claimed that nearly 60 per cent of the work was completed. Now, I am being told that only 50 per cent work has been completed. How can the progress percentage go backwards?” he questioned sharply.

He further alleged that the contractor had already crossed the stipulated deadline for the project while the construction remained incomplete, raising suspicion of serious lapses and possible irregularities in the execution process.

“When the contractor company’s deadline has already expired, why is the project still incomplete? There appears to be serious negligence and possible irregularities. This matter, too, will be investigated,” he said.

Questions raised over accountability

IGM Hospital has repeatedly faced criticism in the past over poor patient facilities, administrative inefficiency, and alleged negligence in healthcare services. However, Friday’s incident involving a power outage and non-functional generator during operational hours has once again brought the hospital administration under intense public scrutiny.

The controversy deepened further after the response of hospital superintendent Madhavi Pandhare triggered questions regarding accountability within the institution.

When asked about the generator remaining switched off and the prevailing disorder inside the hospital, Pandhare reportedly said, “The clerk handling this work will explain why the generator was not operational.”

Her statement has drawn criticism from several quarters, with observers questioning how such a crucial emergency facility could allegedly remain unattended in a government hospital catering to thousands of patients.

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The incident has sparked widespread concern among residents of Bhiwandi, many of whom depend on IGM Hospital for affordable healthcare services.

With MP Balya Mama publicly assuring intervention and demanding accountability, attention is now focused on whether the authorities will initiate concrete corrective measures or if the matter will eventually be reduced to another bureaucratic inquiry.

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