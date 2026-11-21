Police are examining CCTV footage after two residential burglaries in Tandel Mohalla and Waja Mohalla resulted in substantial losses for residents | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 20, 2026: Locked apartments have emerged as easy targets for burglars in Bhiwandi, with two separate break-ins reported within five days, resulting in the theft of valuables worth ₹18.25 lakh.

While one flat was burgled at night, another was targeted in broad daylight. In one of the incidents, the suspected burglar was captured on the building's CCTV cameras, providing investigators with a crucial lead.

First Burglary Reported In Tandel Mohalla

According to police, the first burglary took place between the evening of November 12 and late night at Maman Arab Apartment in Tandel Mohalla. The accused allegedly broke the lock and latch of flat No. 124 on the fourth floor, belonging to complainant Sharik Majid Arab (44), and entered the premises in the family's absence.

Bhiwandi: Thieves Strike 2 Locked Flats, Steal Gold, Silver And Cash Worth ₹18.25 Lakh; Police Launch Probe #Bhiwandi #BhiwandiNews #Burglary #TheftCase #ResidentialBurglary #GoldJewelleryTheft #CCTVFootage #BhoiwadaPolice @AzmiJourno https://t.co/rsb0XpTdfG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2026

The burglar reportedly searched the cupboards and escaped with gold jewellery and ₹1.50 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at ₹11.10 lakh. Bhiwandi's Bhoiwada Police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite said several police teams were working to identify and trace the accused. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the suspect's movements and identify possible accomplices. He expressed confidence that the accused would be apprehended soon.

Daylight Burglary Captured On CCTV

The second incident was reported on November 18, when a flat on the third floor of Mariyam Manzil building in Waja Mohalla was targeted during the daytime.

According to the complaint filed by Taha Riaz Momin (20), the burglar broke into flat No. 302 and stole gold ornaments, including a nose ring, chains, rings, a mangalsutra and a necklace, along with silver anklets and earrings. The jewellery was valued at ₹1.90 lakh.

The accused also allegedly took away ₹5.25 lakh in cash, taking the total value of the stolen property to ₹7.15 lakh. Notably, CCTV cameras installed in the building captured the suspected burglar's movements while the crime was being committed. The footage is now expected to help the police identify the accused.

Bhiwandi City Police have registered a separate case and are investigating the burglary. Police teams from both stations are working to track down the suspects and establish whether the two incidents are connected or involve members of an organised burglary gang.

Also Watch:

Back-To-Back Burglaries Raise Security Concerns

The back-to-back incidents, involving flats on the third and fourth floors of residential buildings, have raised concerns among residents over the security of locked homes and the effectiveness of police patrolling in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/