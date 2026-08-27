Bhiwandi Crime: Steel Rod Theft Racket Busted, 16 Booked; Goods Worth ₹43.89 Lakh Seized

Police seized two trucks and a steel consignment allegedly linked to a highway truck theft racket in Bhiwandi | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, August 27, 2026: The Kongaoan police have busted an alleged racket involved in stealing iron rods from heavy vehicles travelling along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the Bhiwandi-Thane bypass during the night. Police have registered a case against 16 persons and seized two trucks and goods collectively valued at around Rs 43.89 lakh.

According to police, members of the alleged gang would target vehicles carrying steel rods, allegedly in connivance with some truck drivers. The rods were reportedly unloaded from the vehicles at night and subsequently sold through unauthorised channels.

Acting on information about the illegal unloading and sale of steel rods from two trucks at the Prathamesh Compound of Aremex Logistics Centre near Rajnoli Naka, a Kongaoan police team reached the spot and seized the steel consignment along with the two trucks.

Police Identify Alleged Key Accused

During the preliminary investigation, police identified Vikesh Kumar alias Monu Yadav as one of the alleged key persons in the racket. Police said he allegedly operated with Parshuram Yadav, Bipin Tiwari, Noor Shaikh, Deep Singh, Adarsh Singh, Rajveer Singh, Bagesh Singh, Sandeep Singh, Lavkush Singh, Anup Singh, Suraj Verma, Sandeep Gupta, Rupesh Waghela, and truck drivers Surendra Yadav and Vishnu.

According to the police, the accused allegedly worked together to remove steel rods from vehicles travelling along the highway and sell the stolen material illegally.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Kongaoan Police Station head constable Arvind Gorle. Police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the extent of the alleged network and identify other persons who may have been involved.

Probe Into Stolen Steel Buyers

Police said Rupesh Waghela, 29, of Arihant City, Bhiwandi, was served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The investigation is also focusing on the alleged buyers of the stolen steel rods. Police are examining whether traders who purchased the material were knowingly involved in the racket and where the stolen consignments were ultimately sold.

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The further investigation has been entrusted to Assistant Police Inspector Arun Gholap of Kongaoan Police Station.

Police said efforts are underway to establish the complete chain of the alleged racket and determine whether more suspects and buyers are linked to the operation.

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