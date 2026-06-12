Bhiwandi Crime: Ola Driver Assaulted, Car Damaged After Traffic Dispute In Mandai Area; 3 Booked | VIDEO

Bhiwandi Police register a case after an Ola driver was allegedly assaulted and his vehicle vandalised following a traffic dispute in Mandai | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 12: A minor traffic-related argument allegedly escalated into a violent assault in Bhiwandi's Mandai area, where an Ola driver was brutally beaten and his vehicle vandalised by three individuals, police said.

Incident details

According to information available, the victim, Mohammed Azam Tawab, was travelling from Mumbra to Bhiwandi to meet a friend when the incident occurred. As he reached the congested Mandai locality, an argument reportedly broke out over a vehicle allegedly cutting through traffic.

📽️ Bhiwandi: Ola Driver Assaulted Over Traffic Dispute In Mandai Area; Three Booked



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Bhiwandi #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qfUMSU8Dx9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 12, 2026

Police said the accused, identified as Amjad Ansari, Aman Anwar Ansari and Taushir Ansari, confronted the Ola driver and questioned him over the alleged traffic manoeuvre. The verbal exchange soon turned violent, with the trio allegedly assaulting Tawab in public.

Damage and public reaction

During the attack, the accused also allegedly damaged the victim's vehicle, smashing its window glass and headlight, causing financial loss in addition to physical injuries.

The incident created panic in the area and drew the attention of local residents. Following the assault, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint detailing the sequence of events.

Investigation and legal action

Based on the complaint filed by Mohammed Azam Tawab, the Bhiwandi City Police registered a case against the three accused. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the circumstances that led to the violence.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The incident once again highlights how minor road-rage and traffic disputes can quickly spiral into serious law-and-order issues if not handled with restraint.

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Police advisory

Police have appealed to motorists to avoid confrontations on the road and to seek legal remedies in case of disputes rather than resorting to violence.

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