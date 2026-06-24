Bhiwandi Crime: Fake Loan Call Centre Busted; 8 Arrested, Key Accused Absconding

Narpoli Police arrested eight people after busting a fake loan call centre allegedly involved in collecting processing fees from unsuspecting loan seekers | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, June 23: In a major crackdown on cyber-enabled financial fraud, the Narpoli Police in Bhiwandi have busted an illegal call centre that allegedly duped loan seekers by promising quick loans and collecting "processing fees" without ever disbursing any money.

Eight persons, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested, while one key accused remains absconding. The racket is suspected to have targeted numerous victims, particularly Telugu-speaking individuals, through fake loan offers and fraudulent bank transactions.

The police have registered a case against nine accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. While eight accused have been arrested, Satish Konda, an alleged associate of the main accused, is still on the run.

Raid Exposes Fake Loan Racket

According to the police, the illegal call centre had been operating for nearly four months from the second floor of a commercial building at Anjurphata under the name "Quick Loan".

The operation came to light after Assistant Police Inspector Dhanraj Kedar of Narpoli Police Station received confidential information about the fraudulent activities.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on the night of June 19, exposing the fake loan racket. During the operation, officers seized several mobile phones and electronic devices used in the commission of the crime.

The investigation revealed that the call centre was allegedly run by Prabhakar Jha, who has been arrested. His associate, Satish Konda, managed to evade arrest and is currently absconding.

The call centre employed five telecallers, one office assistant and one supervisor, all of whom were allegedly involved in executing the fraud.

Victims Lured Through Social Media

Police said the accused obtained mobile numbers of people searching for loans through social media platforms and other online sources. The telecallers then contacted prospective victims while posing as representatives of legitimate finance companies offering hassle-free loans with minimal documentation.

After collecting the applicants' personal details and documents, the accused allegedly demanded a processing fee ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

Victims were instructed to transfer the money into bank accounts operated by the accused. Investigators said the funds were withdrawn immediately through ATMs, while no loans were ever sanctioned or disbursed.

During the probe, police found that the syndicate primarily targeted Telugu-speaking loan applicants, believing they were easier to deceive through scripted conversations and false assurances.

Investigation Continues

Further investigation has also uncovered the group's modus operandi for avoiding detection. The accused allegedly purchased SIM cards from illegal roadside vendors for around Rs 1,200 each without submitting any identity proof or verification documents.

Since these SIM cards remained active for only about 10 days before being deactivated, the gang would destroy them and switch to new numbers, making it difficult for investigators to trace their activities.

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The investigation is being supervised by Police Inspector Anand Patil of Narpoli Police Station. Police are now working to identify the total number of victims, determine the financial losses caused by the racket and trace the absconding accused. Investigators are also examining whether the syndicate has links to similar cyber fraud networks operating in other parts of the country.

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