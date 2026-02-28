Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket In Panvel, 6 Arrested In ₹1.03 Crore Scam

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch officials seize mobile phones and laptops during a raid on a Panvel flat linked to an international cyber fraud network | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 27: The Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police has busted an international cyber fraud racket operating from Panvel and arrested six accused involved in online gaming, work-from-home and share market scams, uncovering 76 cybercrime cases and fraud exceeding Rs 1.03 crore.

The accused were caught during a raid at a rented flat in the Marathon Building at Palaspe, where they were allegedly running a prohibited online betting application and duping victims across India.

Raid conducted by Central Crime Unit

Acting on specific information received by the Central Crime Unit, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte and Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde conducted the raid and apprehended the accused red-handed.

Accused identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gautamkumar Premchand Manwani (26), Bhushan Ramesh Kumar Maravi (25), Rajsingh Manoj Chauhan (21), Alokprasad Ramlochan Manjhi (20), Nikhil Pankaj Baghmare (25) and Rahul Kishore Sona (24).

Devices and bank accounts seized

During the operation, police seized 18 high-end mobile phones, two laptops and several debit cards of different banks. Preliminary technical analysis of the devices revealed that the fraud network had international links and that the accused had used as many as 378 bank accounts to route and siphon off the cheated money.

Interstate links uncovered

Investigations further revealed that all six accused are residents of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and had rented the Panvel flat specifically to run the cyber racket. Their involvement surfaced in 76 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Police statement on modus operandi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachin Gunjal said, “The accused were operating a well-organised cyber fraud network targeting people through online gaming apps and fake investment schemes promising high returns. We have traced multiple bank accounts used to divert the funds, and further investigation is underway to identify the masterminds and other beneficiaries.”

Police custody and public advisory

The accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody. Police said efforts are on to trace the larger interstate and international network behind the operation.

Citizens have been advised not to fall prey to unknown gaming apps or share market offers promising unusually high profits and to immediately dial the national cybercrime helpline 1930 in case of fraud.

