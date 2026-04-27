Bhiwandi Crime: BNCMC Busts Illegal Water Tapping Racket In Temghar; ₹5.04 Lakh Loss, FIR Filed | VIDEO

Officials inspect illegal water tapping setup after civic crackdown in Bhiwandi’s Temghar area | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 27: In a significant crackdown on water theft, officials of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) have uncovered an illegal tapping operation on a 24-hour main water pipeline in Temghar, leading to an estimated financial loss of Rs 5.04 lakh to the civic body.

Illegal pipeline connections found

The action followed an inspection conducted at Sonadevi Maidan in Temghar. During the inspection, it was found that a resident, identified as Akash Gharat, had allegedly punctured the main water pipeline without obtaining prior permission from the municipal authorities. Through this unauthorised connection, three one-inch diameter pipelines were installed to siphon off water.

Water allegedly supplied for commercial use

Investigations revealed that the illegally extracted water was being transported to a commercial unit operating under the name “Vasudev Parat Water Supply,” located at Bhoomi World Industrial Park Building No. C-10, Gala No. 18. The water was reportedly stored in eight tanks of 5,000-litre capacity each and subsequently used for bottling and commercial distribution.

Civic body estimates four-year loss

According to officials, the unauthorised usage and supply of municipal water over a period of four years resulted in a calculated loss of Rs 42,000 per connection annually. With three illegal connections in operation, the total estimated loss amounts to Rs 5,04,000.

FIR registered against accused

Based on the findings, a case was registered against the accused at Shantinagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Sections 324(4), 326(c), and 303(2).

Operation led by civic officials

The operation was carried out under the directives of the Municipal Commissioner and Additional Commissioner. It was executed under the guidance of Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanavar from the Water Supply Department. The field action was led by Deputy Engineer Uddhav Gavde, along with team leader Viraj Bhoir and assistant team leader Nafees Momin.

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Further probe underway

Authorities have indicated that further investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal exploitation of public resources.

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