Bhiwandi Crime: 5 Arrested For Extorting ₹2 Lakh From Ghee Manufacturer; Posing As Police And Copyright Officials

Bhiwandi Police Arrest Five Suspects Accused of Threatening a Ghee Manufacturer With Arrest and Extorting ₹2 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhiwandi, October 31, 2026: The Bhiwandi Taluka police have busted a seven-member gang allegedly posing as police personnel and copyright officials to extort ₹2 lakh from a ghee manufacturer by threatening him with arrest over alleged adulteration. Five accused have been arrested while two others remain absconding.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Tayde (35), Dinesh Nikam (45), Mangesh Devdharkar (42), Suresh Chougule (42) and Sonu Singh (30). The absconding accused are Javed Siddiqui and Prashant Naik, who are being traced by the police.

Accused Posed As Officials

According to the police, the incident took place on October 1 at the warehouse of Kamdhenu, a ghee manufacturing unit owned by Mukesh Patel in Rajrajeshwari Compound, Sonale, Bhiwandi. The seven accused allegedly entered the premises and introduced themselves as police personnel and copyright department officials.

They allegedly accused Patel of manufacturing adulterated ghee and threatened to arrest him, initiate legal action and livestream the proceedings. Using these threats to intimidate the businessman, the accused allegedly extorted ₹2 lakh from him.

After realising that he had been duped, Patel approached the Bhiwandi Taluka police station and lodged a complaint on October 27.

Five Arrested, Two Absconding

Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve, a police team investigated the complaint and arrested five accused from different locations.

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The arrested accused were subsequently produced before a Bhiwandi court, which remanded them to three days of police custody.

The police are continuing their investigation and efforts to trace the two absconding accused.

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