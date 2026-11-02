Bhiwandi Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged ₹1.02 Crore Liquor Licence Fraud; Police Seize ₹5 Lakh

Crime Branch Unit 2 Arrests Accused After Alleged Fraud Involving A Promise To Secure A Country Liquor Shop Licence | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 2, 2026: A promise to secure a country liquor shop licence allegedly cost a man ₹1.02 crore, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old accused by the Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit 2. The police have recovered ₹5 lakh in cash from Kalpesh Tarmale (Patil), a resident of Padelgaon in the Digha area.

According to the police, the case was registered at Ulhasnagar police station after the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s confidence by promising to arrange a licence for a country liquor outlet.

He allegedly collected ₹1.02 crore in instalments through cash payments and RTGS transactions but neither secured the licence nor returned the money.

Following the registration of the case, the Crime Branch Unit 2 launched an investigation and used technical inputs to trace the accused. He was subsequently arrested, and ₹5 lakh in cash was seized from his possession.

Investigators are now probing the case to establish the complete details of the alleged fraud and determine whether other people were similarly duped.

Crime Branch Team Conducts Operation

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Raut. The team comprised Police Sub-Inspector Dattatray Badgire, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Salunke, team members Sudesh Ghag, Nilesh Borse and Rajesh Gawde, Woman Police Havildar Saili Gambheera, and Police Sub-Inspectors Nitin Nandiwale, Bhavesh Gharat and Sarfaraz Tadvi.

Police Suspect More Victims May Come Forward

The Thane Police Commissionerate has appealed to anyone who paid money to Kalpesh Vasant Tarmale (Patil) on the promise of obtaining a country liquor shop licence, or who was allegedly cheated by him through a similar arrangement, to contact Crime Branch Unit 2 and provide information.

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The police have cautioned citizens against paying large sums to intermediaries promising government licences or permissions through unofficial channels.

People have been advised to verify the legitimacy of such offers and the relevant documents before making cash payments or online transfers. Further investigation is underway.

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