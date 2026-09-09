Bhiwandi Crime: 23-Year-Old Youth Arrested With Mephedrone Worth ₹1.21 Lakh In Millat Nagar Drug Bust

Police seized 55 grams of suspected mephedrone along with a weighing scale and mobile phone | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, September 9, 2026: In a major action against the illegal drug trade, the Nizampura police arrested a 23-year-old youth from Bhiwandi's Millat Nagar area and seized 55 grams of mephedrone, along with a mobile phone and a pocket weighing scale. The total value of the seized material has been estimated at approximately Rs 1.21 lakh, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Saqib Sohail Ansari (23), a resident of Tahira Complex in Gaibinagar, Bhiwandi.

Police Launch Operation

According to police, the Nizampura police received information about the alleged possession of narcotic substances in the Millat Nagar area. Acting on the information, a police team launched an operation and apprehended Ansari.

During the search, police allegedly recovered 55 grams of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, from his possession. A mobile phone and a pocket weighing scale were also seized during the action.

Probe Into Drug Network

Police suspect that the weighing scale may have been used for measuring and preparing the contraband for distribution. However, investigators are now probing the source of the seized narcotic substance and are trying to establish whether the accused was allegedly involved in drug peddling or had links with a wider narcotics network operating in Bhiwandi and neighbouring areas.

A case has been registered against Ansari under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Nizampura police station.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. Assistant Police Inspector Shriraj Mali of the Crime Branch is conducting the investigation.

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Mobile Phone Under Scrutiny

The police are now examining the accused's mobile phone and other available evidence to gather more information about his alleged activities and possible contacts. Further details are expected to emerge during the course of the investigation.

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