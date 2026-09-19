Bhiwandi Crime: 2 Murder Cases In 24 Hours; Woman Allegedly Strangled, Man Beaten To Death, Husband Among 4 Arrested | VIDEO

34-year-old Rajesh Shukla was allegedly assaulted to death near a petrol pump at Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 19, 2026: Two separate murder cases were reported in Bhiwandi within 24 hours, with police arresting four people in connection with the incidents.

In the first case, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death during a domestic dispute in Anjurphata area, Bhiwandi. In the second, a 34-year-old man was allegedly assaulted to death and his body was found behind a petrol pump at Vanjarpatti Naka.

Police said both investigations are underway and the circumstances leading to the deaths are being examined.

Woman Allegedly Strangled During Domestic Dispute

The first incident was reported in the Anjurphata area on the evening of September 18. According to Narpoli Police, a dispute broke out between 21-year-old Tabrez Alam and his wife, Zainab, 19, at around 5.30 pm over an argument concerning the alleged lack of respect shown to relatives.

Police said the argument escalated, following which Alam allegedly assaulted Zainab and strangled her. She subsequently died from her injuries.

Narpoli Police registered a murder case on September 19 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Alam later that night.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for five days. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the exact sequence of events leading to Zainab's death.

The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Manik Holkar.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi: 2 Murd*r Cases In 24 Hours; Woman Allegedly Strangled, Man Beaten To De*th, Husband Among 4 Arrested



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Bhiwandi #MaharashtraNews pic.twitter.com/C1wIlLL4Vh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 19, 2026

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death Near Petrol Pump

In the second incident, Nizampura Police registered a murder case after the body of Rajesh Shukla, 34, was found behind the office of Milan Petrol Pump at Vanjarpatti Naka.

Shukla, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was staying in a room near the petrol pump.

According to the police complaint, between the evening of September 17 and the evening of September 18, Utsav Chaturvedi, Sandeep Upadhyay and Kalam Ansari allegedly assaulted Shukla.

Police said the victim was allegedly assaulted using a broom, kicks and a floor mop with a stick. The accused also allegedly poured water on him using a plastic bucket before continuing the assault. Shukla sustained serious injuries and later died.

Police suspect that after the incident, the accused allegedly concealed the body behind the petrol pump and attempted to suppress information about the incident and destroy evidence.

Nizampura Police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the BNS.

Assistant Police Inspector Achyut Mupade, who is investigating the case, said all three accused had been arrested and produced before the Bhiwandi court. The court remanded them to police custody until September 23.

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Mupade said investigators were collecting CCTV footage from the petrol pump and other evidence as part of the probe. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the assault, the sequence of events and the alleged attempt to conceal the body.

Both cases are being investigated separately by Narpoli and Nizampura police, with investigators focusing on establishing the exact circumstances and roles of those arrested.

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