Bhiwandi Court Sentences 53-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Prison For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl | Representative Image

Bhiwandi: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Bhiwandi Additional District and Sessions Court for raping a 10-year-old girl in the city in May 2023. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

According to the Bhoi­wada police the incident took place May 14, 2023. The 10-year-old girl was playing outside her house when the accused, identified as Ravi Tumma (53), allegedly grabbed her by the hand and took her into a room, where he raped her.

The accused also allegedly threatened the child with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Following a complaint, the Bhoi­wada police registered a case against Tumma under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and arrested him.

The trial was conducted before Additional District and Sessions Judge N. K. Karande. During the proceedings, the investigating team presented evidence and witnesses before the court through Special Public Prosecutors Adv. C. B. Navale and Adv. Vijay Mundhe.

The investigation was conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Rameshwar Darade, while Woman Police Constable Vaishali Ghogre handled court-related proceedings on behalf of the police. The prosecution relied on the evidence gathered during the investigation to establish the charges against the accused.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the court found Tumma guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000. The court further ordered that he would undergo six months of simple imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite said the conviction was secured through coordinated efforts by the investigating and prosecution teams. The proceedings were carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite and Police Inspector Deepak Jadhav.

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