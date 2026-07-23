Bhiwandi Congress Submits Memorandum To President, Condemns Police Action On Jantar Mantar Protest |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi City Congress Committee on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in support of the ongoing agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Following the demonstration, a memorandum addressed to the President of India was submitted through the SDO, demanding a fair probe into the alleged police action against protesters and reiterating the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was organised in solidarity with Congress workers and student activists who have been demonstrating in the national capital over the NEET examination controversy. Congress leaders alleged that during the Parliament March held on July 20, police resorted to excessive force to disperse peaceful protesters, leaving several young men and women injured.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders condemned the alleged use of force and described it as an attack on democratic values. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against officials found responsible for the alleged excesses.

The Congress delegation also renewed its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him morally accountable for the controversy surrounding the NEET examination. The leaders said the nationwide agitation has received the full backing of the Congress party and is being spearheaded by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The memorandum stated that citizens have a constitutional right to stage peaceful demonstrations and that any attempt to suppress democratic protests through force is unacceptable. It urged the President to ensure an independent investigation into the alleged police action and to safeguard the democratic rights of citizens.

After the protest, the memorandum was formally handed over to the Sub-Divisional Officer with a request that it be forwarded to the President of India for appropriate action.

Prominent Congress leaders and office-bearers who participated in the demonstration included former Bhiwandi District Congress president and former MLA Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin, , Sohail Khan, Javed Farooqui, Arshi Azmi, Siddheshwar Kamurti, Block President Siraj Hashmi, along with several office-bearers and a large number of party workers from the Bhiwandi City District Congress Committee.

The Congress leaders maintained that the memorandum was aimed at seeking constitutional intervention to protect democratic rights and ensure accountability in the alleged police action during the Delhi protest.

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