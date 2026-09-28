Bhiwandi Collects 4.4 Tonnes Of Ganesh Visarjan Nirmalya, To Be Converted Into Compost

Volunteers collected biodegradable offerings from three Bhiwandi immersion sites for processing into compost manure | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 28, 2026: As part of an eco-friendly initiative during Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, members of the Maharashtra Bhushan Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan collected 4,400 kg of nirmalya from major immersion sites across Bhiwandi.

The collected floral and other biodegradable religious offerings will now be processed into compost manure, helping reduce waste generated during the festival.

The special nirmalya collection drive was conducted at three major immersion locations in the city. According to the organisers, 1,700 kg of nirmalya was collected from Varala Lake, 1,500 kg from Bhadwad Lake and 1,200 kg from the Tilak Visarjan Ghat at Nadi Naka, taking the total collection to 4,400 kg.

Nirmalya Sent For Composting

The collected material was subsequently transported to designated processing centres at Fenegaon, Vadavali and Kawad. The nirmalya will be processed at these centres and converted into compost manure for further use.

The initiative was undertaken to ensure that religious offerings brought by devotees for Ganesh Visarjan were collected separately rather than being discarded along with other waste at the immersion sites.

The segregation and processing of biodegradable nirmalya is expected to help in reducing the environmental impact of the festival while giving the waste a productive second use.

BNMC Commissioner Praises Drive

The campaign also received appreciation from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation administration. BNMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar praised the efforts of the members who participated in the nirmalya collection drive and helped manage the waste generated during the immersion process.

Sagar felicitated the members by presenting them with certificates at the Varala Lake immersion ghat in Kamatghar. The recognition was given in appreciation of their contribution to the collection and responsible handling of nirmalya.

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Focus On Sustainable Waste Management

The drive highlighted the role of community participation in keeping immersion sites clean and promoting environmentally responsible practices during religious festivals. The conversion of the collected nirmalya into compost is also expected to support sustainable waste management efforts in the city.

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