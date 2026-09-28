Bhiwandi: 6 Allegedly Duped Of ₹24.25 Lakh & 46 Tolas Gold In Garment Investment Fraud | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A woman and three of her relatives have been booked by the Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi for allegedly defrauding six people of 46 tolas of gold jewellery and ₹24.25 lakh by promising them attractive returns on investments in a purported garment business.

The accused have been identified as Rafana Ansari, associated with the purported firm M/s A.A. Collection, her husband Tanveer Ansari, sister-in-law Shabnam Ansari and nephew Darab Ansari. A case has been registered against the four following a complaint lodged by one of the alleged victims.

According to the complaint, Rafana was operating a purported garment business from her residence in the Gaibinagar area of Bhiwandi. The complainant had been purchasing clothes from her since 2020. Rafana allegedly told her that she wanted to expand the business on both online and offline platforms but did not have sufficient funds. She allegedly offered the complainant a share in the profits in return for investment.

In 2021, Rafana allegedly invited the complainant and two of her friends to her residence to show them new garments. Darab and Shabnam were allegedly present during the meeting and, along with Rafana, allegedly spoke about the profits being generated from the garment business.

At the time, Rafana's husband Tanveer was reportedly in Saudi Arabia. He allegedly spoke to the complainant over a video call and encouraged her to trust the investment proposal.

The complainant subsequently invested ₹50,000 in the purported business. However, Rafana allegedly continued asking for additional money, citing reasons including the need to purchase more stock and garments being stuck in the business. The complainant has alleged that she was also made to pledge her gold jewellery to arrange funds.

Despite allegedly receiving money and gold jewellery, Rafana did not return the promised amount or provide the complainant with any returns, according to the complaint.

In 2024, Rafana allegedly left for Saudi Arabia and returned to Bhiwandi about a year later. The complainant then took her to a corporator's office, where Rafana allegedly returned some money. However, when the complainant subsequently demanded the remaining amount, she allegedly received no response.

The complainant later visited Rafana's residence, where she allegedly learnt that five other people had also been allegedly duped in a similar manner.

Following this, the complainant approached the Shantinagar police and submitted a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Rafana, Tanveer, Shabnam and Darab Ansari for alleged cheating. Further investigation is underway.

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