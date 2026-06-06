Bhiwandi Civic Contractor's Negligence Blocks Access To Anganwadi; Children's Safety At Risk

An open drain excavation outside a Bhiwandi Anganwadi raises safety concerns as children, mothers and visitors struggle to access the centre | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, June 6: Serious concerns have emerged over the safety of children attending an Anganwadi centre in Bhiwandi's Kap-Burfgali locality after an ongoing civic drain construction project allegedly left the facility virtually inaccessible for more than a week.

Residents have accused a contractor engaged by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) of negligence, claiming that a drain excavation carried out directly in front of the Anganwadi has remained open for the past eight days without adequate safety measures or an alternative access route. The situation has reportedly disrupted daily activities at the centre and raised fears of a potential accident involving children.

Anganwadi and local services

The Anganwadi operates under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme of the Maharashtra Government's Women and Child Development Department.

The permanent building was constructed in 2016-17 under the Dalit Basti Improvement Scheme to serve women and children from the surrounding neighbourhood.

According to local residents, the old cement drain located in front of the centre was demolished as part of a new drainage development project. However, after the excavation work began, the contractor allegedly left the drain exposed without providing a temporary pathway for children, Anganwadi workers and visitors.

The open drain has completely obstructed access to the building. Young children, pregnant women and mothers visiting the centre are being forced to navigate a dangerous route. “If immediate measures are not taken, a serious mishap cannot be ruled out,” said a local resident.

The disruption has also affected weekly health check-up programmes conducted for women and children, residents claimed. They fear that continued inaccessibility could adversely impact healthcare and nutrition services provided through the Anganwadi.

Lack of transparency and supervision

What has further angered residents is the alleged absence of a mandatory project information board at the construction site. Civic norms require details such as the name of the contractor, project cost, source of funding and concerned officials to be publicly displayed. However, locals claim no such information has been made available, creating confusion and raising questions about transparency.

The drain work falls under the jurisdiction of Ward Committee No. 2. Residents alleged that despite the project's proximity to the municipal headquarters, supervision on the ground has been inadequate. They further claimed that information regarding the progress and timeline of the work is not readily available at the ward office.

Officials respond

Responding to the concerns, BNMC City Engineer Jameel Patel said the designated Junior Engineer overseeing the project is currently on medical leave.

“The concerned Junior Engineer is on medical leave. Another engineer will be deputed to inspect the site on Monday, following which necessary action will be taken,” Patel said.

Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee No. 2 Vinod Manore stated that while the project falls within his jurisdiction, detailed information regarding the execution of the work is maintained by the municipal construction department.

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Residents have urged the civic administration to treat the issue on priority, complete the drain work at the earliest and immediately create a safe temporary access route to ensure that Anganwadi services continue without interruption and children's safety is not compromised.

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