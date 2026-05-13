Bhiwandi Civic Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 5 Officials Amid Illegal Construction Corruption Allegations

Bhiwandi civic headquarters witnesses an administrative reshuffle following allegations linked to illegal constructions and corruption | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, May 13: In a significant administrative reshuffle within the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has transferred five officers and employees and assigned them additional responsibilities, citing administrative reasons.

The order, issued under the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers Act, 2005, and Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, has triggered intense discussions within civic circles, especially against the backdrop of mounting allegations regarding illegal constructions in the city.

Key officials reassigned in civic reshuffle

According to the official order, Deputy Engineer Uddhav Gavde, who was serving in the water supply department of Ward Committees 1 and 2, has been given charge as Deputy Engineer in the construction department of Ward Committee 1.

In addition to his current responsibilities, he has also been entrusted with overseeing the 100 MLD water supply scheme and the Varaladevi lake conservation project.

Meanwhile, Deputy Engineer Wasim Shaikh from the construction department of Ward Committee 1 has been assigned charge of the water supply departments for Ward Committees 1 and 2.

In another key move, Arvind Ghugre, who was heading the unauthorised construction demolition squad, has been appointed as the In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee 4.

Further reshuffling saw Giridhar Ghostikar, who was serving as In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee 4 and head of the tax assessment department, being transferred as In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee 5 while continuing to oversee the tax assessment portfolio.

The most notable transfer, however, involved Saeed Chivne, who was serving as the In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee 5. He has now been shifted to the library department and appointed as a clerk.

Order warns against political interference

The Commissioner’s order clearly states that no additional salary or allowances will be granted for these additional responsibilities and that the appointments do not confer any permanent status or promotional benefits. The administration has also warned that if the performance of any officer is found unsatisfactory, the additional charge may be withdrawn without prior notice.

Importantly, the order contains a stern caution against attempts to influence the transfers through political pressure. It states that any effort by employees to seek cancellation of transfers through political intervention would be treated as a violation of Maharashtra Civil Services Rules and could invite disciplinary action.

Illegal construction allegations spark controversy

Sources in the civic body said the transfers came shortly after heated discussions during the recent general body meeting, where allegations of corruption linked to illegal constructions were aggressively raised by corporators.

During the session, NCP (SP) corporator Faraz Baba Bahauddin reportedly accused Saeed Chivne of allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from builders in the name of dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions.

He further alleged that money was being collected from residents under the guise of repair permissions, including Rs 3 lakh for repair-related clearances and Rs 10,000 from shopkeepers.

Faraz Baba also demanded that government vehicles allotted to such officials be withdrawn. Civic sources indicated that the administration acted swiftly following the strong stand taken by corporators in the general body meeting.

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Officials within the municipal corporation are said to be unsettled after the order, particularly following the demotion-like posting of Saeed Chivne from an Assistant Commissioner-level responsibility to a clerical position in the library department.

The reshuffle is being viewed internally as a strong administrative message against irregularities and political embarrassment linked to illegal constructions in Bhiwandi.

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