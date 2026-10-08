Bhiwandi Civic Body Urged To Reserve Speaking Time For Women Corporators; 11 AM Start Sought

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi, October 8, 2026: With women accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the elected representatives in the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), a demand has been raised to reserve dedicated speaking time for women corporators during the civic body’s monthly general body meetings.

Corporator Sneha Patil has submitted a letter to Mayor Narayan Chaudhary and Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar seeking a separate and fixed time slot for women members to raise issues concerning their wards and citizens.

Nearly 90 per cent of the women corporators are first-time elected representatives. After nearly three years of administrative rule, elected representatives have now taken charge of the civic body, raising expectations among citizens over the functioning of the corporation.

Patil said the general body meeting is the primary democratic forum for deliberating and taking decisions on issues related to the city’s development. Every elected representative should have an opportunity to raise ward-level grievances, public concerns and matters affecting the wider interests of the city.

However, she pointed out that discussions on agenda items and other scheduled business often consume a significant amount of time, leaving limited scope for general discussions. This, she said, affects the ability of corporators to raise urgent civic issues from their respective wards.

Women corporators frequently raise issues concerning women and child safety, senior citizens, healthcare, education, sanitation and water supply, besides other social concerns, Patil said, stressing that lack of adequate time often prevents them from putting their issues before the House in detail.

She has therefore demanded that a fixed period for general discussion be incorporated into the proceedings of the general body meeting, with a specific speaking slot for women corporators.

Demand To Start General Body Meeting At 11 Am

Meanwhile, Congress corporator Abdul Rahman Khan, alias Saddam, has separately urged the civic administration to change the timing of the general body meeting.

In a letter to Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Khan said the meetings are generally convened between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. As a result, meetings are often forced to conclude by evening due to time constraints, leaving corporators with inadequate opportunity to discuss problems in their wards in detail.

Khan said the general body meeting is the highest democratic forum available to elected representatives to raise public grievances and seek administrative action.

He has demanded that future meetings be convened at 11 am, allowing the civic body to conduct its proceedings more effectively across two sessions.

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Khan has also sought at least one hour of mandatory time for general discussion before deliberations on agenda proposals begin. During this period, corporators should be given an opportunity to raise urgent issues related to water supply, roads, healthcare, sanitation and other basic civic services.

According to Khan, allocating dedicated time for ward-level issues would enable the House to discuss public grievances in a time-bound manner and help expedite the process of finding solutions.

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