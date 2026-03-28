Bhiwandi Civic Body Ramps Up Property Tax Drive, Recovers ₹92 Crore; Crackdown On Defaulters Intensifies Ahead Of March-End Target

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation intensifies tax recovery drive with property attachments and service disconnections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 28: In a major push to strengthen its revenue base, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has recovered ₹92 crore in property tax so far, accounting for nearly 20% of the total dues. With the financial year nearing its end, the civic administration is aiming to surpass ₹100 crore by March-end, while intensifying action against defaulters.

Revenue challenges and recovery drive

Property tax remains the primary source of revenue for the civic body, but mounting arrears have posed a serious administrative challenge. Acting under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane, a special recovery drive has been accelerated.

The initiative is being led by Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Kshirsagar along with Property Tax Department Head Sudhir Gurav and their team.

Property data and outstanding dues

According to official data, Bhiwandi has a total of 2.71 lakh properties, including approximately 1.40 lakh in slum areas and 1.30 lakh residential, commercial, and industrial units.

The total outstanding property tax stands at ₹844.08 crore, with ₹371.68 crore from slum areas and ₹472.40 crore from other properties.

In addition, ₹275.50 crore has accumulated as interest. After excluding interest, the net arrears come to ₹562.58 crore. With the current year’s tax demand of ₹122 crore, the effective payable dues are estimated at around ₹445.58 crore.

Classification of properties and recovery scope

Officials also stated that ₹43 crore under mobile tower tax remains unrecovered due to a stay order. To streamline recovery, properties have been classified into “active” and “non-active” categories. Non-active properties account for ₹212 crore in arrears, while ₹190.58 crore is recoverable from active properties.

Additionally, properties worth ₹36 crore have been identified as non-active during the current financial year, bringing the realistically recoverable amount to approximately ₹275 crore.

Enforcement measures and actions taken

The administration has intensified enforcement measures against defaulters. So far, 863 properties have been attached, prompting several owners to clear their dues. Currently, 41 properties remain under attachment, and 3,671 water connections have been disconnected. Authorities have indicated that the crackdown will become more stringent in the coming weeks.

GIS survey and accountability measures

To address long-standing discrepancies such as duplicate records, under-assessed properties, and outdated entries of demolished structures, the civic body has initiated a GIS-based survey. With a budget allocation of ₹10 crore, the survey is expected to improve data accuracy and potentially generate an additional ₹100 crore in revenue.

Strict internal action has also been taken to ensure accountability. Nine employees have been suspended for negligence, resulting in improved efficiency within the department. Last year, the collection stood at ₹87 crore by March-end, which has now increased to ₹92 crore.

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Call for public cooperation

Civic officials emphasised that cooperation from elected representatives and citizens will be crucial to enhance revenue collection and accelerate development works across the city.

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