Bhiwandi Civic Body Cracks Down On Road-Facing Exhaust Fans At Chinese Stalls, Hotels Over Accident Risk

Bhiwandi civic officials intensify action against hazardous road-facing exhaust systems installed at roadside eateries and food stalls | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, May 15: In a significant public safety move, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has launched a special enforcement drive against Chinese food stalls, hotels, roadside eateries, and handcart food vendors operating exhaust fans directly towards public roads, citing rising concerns over traffic safety and public inconvenience.

Civic body cites safety concerns

According to the civic administration, several food vendors across the municipal limits have installed outward-facing exhaust fans that release thick smoke, spicy fumes, acidic vapours, and eye-irritating emissions directly onto roads used by motorists and pedestrians.

Officials stated that the smoke and chemical-laden air often cause severe eye irritation, burning sensation, watering of eyes, and temporary visibility impairment among commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

The civic body observed that in many instances, motorists momentarily lose visibility due to sudden exposure to hot and pungent exhaust emissions, creating hazardous driving conditions and increasing the possibility of road accidents. Authorities said repeated complaints from residents and commuters prompted the administration to initiate corrective action.

Vendors directed to install chimneys

In an official public notice, the municipal administration directed all Chinese centre operators, hotel owners, roadside food vendors, and handcart operators to immediately remove road-facing exhaust fans and instead install proper chimney systems for smoke disposal.

The move aims to ensure that kitchen emissions are released vertically and safely without affecting public roads or nearby pedestrians.

The notice further warned that food vendors continuing to operate such exhaust systems in a manner that endangers public safety would face strict action from the municipal corporation.

To intensify enforcement, the civic body has also constituted a special inspection squad to identify violators and take necessary action against establishments found compromising commuter safety.

Special inspection squad formed

Officials from the market department stated that the campaign is part of a broader effort to regulate unscientific cooking setups on busy roads and improve overall urban safety standards in the city.

The administration appealed to all food business operators to cooperate with the civic body by voluntarily replacing hazardous exhaust arrangements with standard chimney installations.

The public notice was issued by the In-Charge Head of the Market Department of the municipal corporation, urging immediate compliance in the larger interest of public safety and traffic management.

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The development comes amid growing concerns over unregulated roadside food operations in several busy pockets of Bhiwandi, where heavy traffic movement and dense commercial activity often create dangerous conditions for commuters during peak hours.

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