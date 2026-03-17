Bhiwandi Civic Body Clears Crore-Rupee Proposals Without Formal Agenda, Corporators Cry Foul Over Procedural Lapses

In a controversial development, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) approved financial proposals worth crores during its first special general body meeting without formally presenting the agenda before the house, triggering strong objections from several corporators. |

Bhiwandi: In a controversial development, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) approved financial proposals worth crores during its first special general body meeting without formally presenting the agenda before the house, triggering strong objections from several corporators.

Mayor, Commissioner Present as Approvals Pushed Through

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, was attended by Deputy Mayor Tariq Momin, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, senior officials, and a large number of corporators. The administration pushed through key financial approvals after discussion, despite initial procedural lapses.

Among the major proposals cleared was an expenditure of ₹2.92 crore for pre-monsoon desilting of minor and major drains, as well as roadside gutters across the civic jurisdiction. Additionally, the house approved a proposal under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 to set up a waste transfer station with a capacity of 480 metric tonnes per day. Of the total project cost of ₹19.52 crore, the municipal corporation will bear a 30% share amounting to ₹5.85 crore.

Corporators Raise Questions Over Drain Cleaning Tenders

The drain-cleaning proposal sparked an intense debate. Corporators including Manoj Katekar, Kamalakar Patil, Faraz Bahuddin, Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir, Sumit Patil, Nilesh Chaudhary, Rishika Raka, Roma Aalsi, and Prashant Lad raised several concerns. Bahuddin questioned how the estimated tender costs remained identical despite variations in drain sizes across different ward committees. He also pointed out that damaged chambers during cleaning are often not repaired.

Katekar emphasized that desilting should not be a superficial exercise but must ensure zero waterlogging across the city. Rishika Raka demanded a re-evaluation and strict inspection of the work quality.

Commissioner Assures Monitoring, Two-Month Advance Planning

Responding to the concerns, Commissioner Anmol Sagar assured that local representatives would be involved in monitoring the work and that the presence of labourers could be verified through records. He added that strict action would be taken against contractors if complaints arise. Mayor Chaudhary stated that, unlike previous years, the desilting work has been approved two months in advance to ensure better preparedness before the monsoon.

The waste transfer station project also drew criticism. Several members demanded that the administration first disclose how funds received under the Swachh Bharat Mission over the past three years were utilized. Corporator Prashant Lad objected to the discussion being initiated without placing the financial proposal formally before the house.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade presented the proposal, explaining that waste collected from Eidgah (120 MT), MHADA Colony (160 MT), and Fene Pada (200 MT) would be processed into capsules and transported to dumping grounds.

However, Kamalakar Patil strongly opposed the project, arguing that waste processing at dumping grounds currently costs ₹441 per tonne, whereas the proposed transfer station would cost ₹670 per tonne. He alleged that this reflects unnecessary expenditure and misuse of public funds from state and central government schemes.

The proceedings highlighted growing tensions between the administration and elected representatives over transparency and financial accountability in civic governance.

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