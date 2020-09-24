Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Rescue operation called off after three days, 38 dead

Thane: After three days continuous rescue operation to pull out the victims trapped under the debris, the officials declared total 38 deaths and 25 injured as Jilani building in Bhiwandi collapsed on Monday.
The rescue operation, which was continuously carried by NDRF and TDRF teams for three consecutive days despite of heavy showers, was finally called off on Thursday.
"The rescue operation was called off late night of Wednesday, however, it was again carried on Thursday morning hours, to find out the missing 2 years Musaf Shabbir Qureshi. The rescue team tried finding the toddler with the help of dogs squad on Thursday, but didn't find any body, hence finally the rescue operation was called off at around 11:45 am, on Thursday," said RDMC official from Thane.
"Total 38 dead bodies were pulled from the debris, while 25 were rescued alive, who have sustained injuries and undergoing medical treatment in various hospitals at Bhiwandi, Thane and Mumbai," added the official.
Among total deaths, 17 are minor between the age group of 1.5 to 14 years old.
A part of ground plus three-storey Jilhani building in Bhiwandi' in Patel complex collapsed at around 3:40 am on Monday. Following the incident, the owner of the building Sayyed Ahmed Jilani has been booked by the Bhiwandi police, while 2 civic officials including assistant municipal commissioner and Junior engineer were suspended on Tuesday.
