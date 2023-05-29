Bhiwandi building collapse: Centre approves ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to each kin of deceased

Bhiwandi building collapse | PTI

Thane: The Centre has sanctioned ex gratia payments in the case of a building collapse in Bhiwandi last month that killed eight people and left 10 injured, Union Minister of State Kapil Patil said on Monday. He further informed that the district collector has received a communication from the Centre that said that the ex gratia amount will be directly credited to the bank account of those eligible.

Money will be paid from PM's National Relief Fund

Patil, who represents the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat, said that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will pay Rs2 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs50,000 to those seriously injured in the mishap.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the ex gratia, the minister said the state government has already released relief for the dead and injured. Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that a compensation of Rs5 lakh each would be paid to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state.

Urgent need for structural audits

Underlining the fact that most of the buildings in Bhiwandi taluka have become dilapidated, Patil urged the state government to go for structural audits of these structures so that corrective action can be taken to avoid loss of lives.

A two-storey building at Wardhaman Compound in Bhiwandi's Walpada collapsed on April 29. It housed godowns on the ground and first floors, while four families lived on the top floor.